With few resources and a lot of ingenuity, African inventors are recreating high-tech - a development known as "reverse engineering" that is not only attracting attention on social media.

The vehicle can do just under 40 kilometers per hour and is inspiring Ahmad's compatriots.

The phenomenon of people in African countries recreating high-tech devices with limited resources is known as "reverse engineering" or "tech innovation from below". Show more

An 18-year-old inventor from Nigeria is causing a stir on TikTok:

Etsenumhe Ahmad is building a working replica of the rare Lamborghini Egoista out of cardboard within two years. The special thing about it: his model is not only true to detail, but also drivable.

In his TikTok videos, Ahmad proudly drives through the streets - and amazes passers-by and followers alike. Who needs carbon when there's cardboard?

African success stories

Even if Ahmad's supercar probably wouldn't survive a rain shower, the principle behind it, namely using limited resources and a lot of ingenuity to replicate Western high-tech products, is catching on in Africa - and is often successful.

Drones made from scrap metal

Just recently, a new drone service was set up in Malawi to transport medical supplies and medicines into rough terrain. Some of the drones that picked up samples from Kalombo's clinic in Neno are assembled by Malawians who reuse scrap materials to make drone components.

