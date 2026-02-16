While the carnival in Rio shines in the Sambodrome, the city of Olinda celebrates on the streets - raw, close and full of tradition. Here, African and indigenous influences shape the music, rhythms and the whole attitude to life.

Leana Bachmann

Olinda is located around 2300 kilometers north-east of Rio de Janeiro - in the state of Pernambuco near Recife. A flight there takes around three hours.

Carnival to take part in - not to watch

Here, carnival doesn't belong in the stadium, but on the street. The entire old town becomes a stage - without grandstands, without tickets, but with all the more rhythm and closeness.

African and indigenous influences characterize the music, costumes and dances. Our video explains why the festival sounds, looks and feels so different here than in Rio - and which impressive pictures show this.

