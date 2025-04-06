Gunter Sachs was considered a gentleman playboy and lived in Switzerland for many years. The picture was taken in Paris in 1971. Picture: Keystone

Mainberg Castle has an exciting history behind it. For example, the famous playboy Gunter Sachs was born there in 1932. Now it is up for sale - for several million euros.

Bruno Bötschi

"Lord of the castle wanted" - this is how the municipal authorities of Schonungen in the state of Bavaria advertise on a flyer for new ownership of Mainberg Castle.

The 800-year-old building, where playboy Gunter Sachs was born on November 14, 1932, has been up for sale for some time - so far without any notable success.

The Schonungen municipal authorities are now hoping to attract investors with an exclusive viewing appointment:

On May 15, potential interested parties and the media will have the chance to view the listed castle with its 28 rooms.

Mainburg Castle - the "Franconian Neuschwanstein"

According to the real estate ad, the castle is for sale for a good three million euros. In the past, the medieval walls have repeatedly been touted as the "Franconian Neuschwanstein".

A knights' hall with an organ, a vaulted cellar and a 400 square meter apartment await the potential new owner.

According to Mayor Stefan Rottmann, the municipality's primary goal is to preserve the castle, which would be "nice to have" if it were to be opened to the public again in the future .

The future of the castle has been under consideration for some time now. It is said that the current owner, who bought the property 20 years ago, is financially overstretched.

Municipality had a 100,000 euro exposé drawn up

In order to make Mainberg Castle even more attractive to potential investors, the municipality has now even had an exposé drawn up at a cost of 100,000 euros.

The building, which can be seen from afar, has been closed to the public for some time. And even on May 15, mere mortals will have to stay outside:

According to the flyer, the viewing date is only intended for "investors and media from Switzerland and abroad".

A knights' hall with an organ, a vaulted cellar and a 400 square meter apartment await the potential new owner of Mainberg Castle. Picture: imago images/Arkivi

Mainberg was first mentioned in a document in 1245 and was later used as an industrial villa. Paint manufacturer Wilhelm Sattler renovated it in 1822 in the Renaissance and Gothic architectural style.

Gunter Sachs was born there in 1932 - the son of industrialist Willy Sachs. In the 1970s, Sachs, who was married to Brigitte Bardot for three years, was part of the European jet set.

Gunter Sachs was regarded as a gentleman playboy. He lived in Switzerland for many years and was active as a photographer, art collector and astrologer. He took his own life in 2011 at the age of 78. In his farewell letter, he wrote of a "hopeless illness".

