He fills halls in Germany and delights audiences with his cheeky wit: comedian Alain Frei from Solothurn will soon be coming to Switzerland for three performances. Here he explains how he is successful despite panic attacks.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alain Frei has a big goal: to make life more bearable with humor.

The 42-year-old comedian from Solothurn has lived in Germany for 22 years - more than half of his life. He is coming to Switzerland for three performances in May with his sixth solo program "Alles neu".

In "Bötschi fragt" , Alain Frei talks about his family, tells us why he emigrated to Germany and explains how he found a way to deal with his panic attacks.

"Although I had a wonderful childhood and loving parents, I always felt out of place when I was young. I needed time to find my way," says Frei. Show more

Alain Frei, I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "Next" once.

I'm ready.

Flumenthal SO or Cologne?

Cologne. I've lived in Germany for over 20 years. You could say: I'm Germanized.

High German or Swiss German?

High German.

Caroline Kebekus or Hazel Brugger?

I answer patriotically: Hazel Brugger.

Assuming Veronica Fusaro wins this year's Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland - would you want to host the final in 2027 together with Luca Hänni and Sven Epiney?

Of course I would - I'm always there for Switzerland.

Do you prefer to watch TV with or without shoes?

Without.

What was the last song you listened to?

It was a song by Ed Sheeran - but unfortunately I've forgotten which one it was.

When did language come into your life?

When I was eight years old, I started to take an interest in books. My father gave me a "Winnetou" book as a present - but I couldn't do much with the story of the Apache chief. It was too brutal for me.

About the author: Bruno Bötschi Bild: blue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly talks to well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi fragt". He asks them lots of questions - always direct, often funny and sometimes profound. It always remains open until the very last question as to where the fast-paced ping-pong will lead.

Were you a verbal acrobat from an early age?

Not really. I mumble and am often a bit erratic. But I've always been quick-witted - some people would probably say cheeky.

Do you have any favorite words?

Nonetheless - I think this word describes the Germans pretty well.

Why did your father want you to learn a "decent job" before you went into show business?

I think most parents just want a contingency plan: First the child should learn something sensible, then discover the world - and if something goes wrong, there's always the flight home.

You did an apprenticeship as a tiler in your father's company.

I was a hooligan when I was young. So it's no wonder that training was so important to my father - and that he hoped I would one day take over his company.

Is your father still angry with you today because you didn't take over the family business?

Not at all - now that he realizes that my career as a comedian is going better and better, he can finally sleep peacefully again (laughs).

Apart from laying records, what else did you learn during your training?

For the first time, I felt how hard working life can be: getting up early, off to the building site - but that was really good for me. And when things got really tough, I didn't mind. I was never a wimp, even though it soon became clear that I didn't want to work as a paver all my life.

Why did you emigrate to Germany at the age of 20?

I wanted to discover the world, live in a big city and fulfill my dream of becoming an actor.

Was it really true that no one in your family knew that you would be attending drama school in Hamburg - and if so, why?

I was already a loner as a child and often just did whatever came to mind. Of course, my family knew that I wanted to be an actor - but I didn't tell them that I was going to drama school in Hamburg. Neither my parents nor my older brother. It was only after I had been accepted by the school that I told them.

"But I've always been quick-witted - some people would probably say cheeky": Alain Frei. Picture: Mike Wahrlich

Where is Germany at its most beautiful?

If it's just a question of looks, I like the south best - or to put it another way: the closer Switzerland gets, the more beautiful Germany becomes (laughs).

Swiss banking secrecy has fallen, Swissair is long gone and UBS is still not out of the woods. Will Switzerland be able to reinvent itself at some point?

If you look at the current situation in the world, Switzerland is actually still doing a good job. When I travel to my home country, it still feels like a perfect world. Of course, I also know that not everything is perfect in Switzerland.

Are the Germans funnier than the Swiss?

No.

Why is Alain Frei funny?

I think humor often arises from pain - for example, from the traumas of childhood. Although I had a wonderful childhood and loving parents, I always felt out of place when I was young. I needed time to find my way.

Do you experience writer's block?

Of course it happens to me sometimes that I don't have any good ideas. Sometimes you just have to accept it and carry on the next day. But there are also days when I stay at my desk and try again and again until a topic turns into a funny story. I'll probably have more days like that in the coming months.

Why is that?

I'm still on tour with my program "Alles Neu" until the beginning of June. In December, I will continue with the new stage program "Jetzt!". So this year I'll be sitting at the lectern a lot, writing, rewriting and revising - and every now and then I'll take a quick drive to Düsseldorf in the evening to test excerpts from my new program in front of an audience for the first time during a so-called open mic evening.

What surprising truth has a critic already written about you?

I don't think anyone has ever done that before. But there is another funny story I could tell you on the subject of "criticism".

Go ahead.

During my very first appearance in the stand-up comedy format "Nightwash" in Cologne, I said that my grandmother never found my jokes funny. Afterwards, a critic wrote dryly: "Grandma was right."

"Although I had a wonderful childhood and loving parents, I always felt out of place when I was young": Alain Frei. Picture: IMAGO/Andreas Weihs

Why did you take your mother's surname as your stage name?

During my time at drama school in Hamburg, I was repeatedly told that my surname Rüetschli was almost impossible for Germans to pronounce. And when I wanted to make an appointment at the doctor's, I had to spell my name several times. That's why I decided to call myself Alain Frei - the name just has a nice sound. Today I think: as a comedian, it probably wouldn't have mattered at all if I had stayed Rüetschli. Maybe people would have found it even funnier.

Did your looks hinder or help your career as a comedian?

In the beginning, my appearance was more of a disadvantage - people often said I was a pretty boy who couldn't be funny. I thought that was mean.

Is it easy to be a happy person on stage in front of several hundred people?

It's easy for me at the moment.

In 2018, you said in the Solothurner Zeitung newspaper:"Standing on stage and talking about your life is a bit like therapy." Is that still the case?

I'm fine and I'm happy that the issue no longer has the dimensions it once did. Nevertheless, I have no problem talking about it - partly because I feel much better now. My last panic attack was some time ago now.

Are you in therapy for your panic attacks?

Yes. After all, when we humans have a physical problem, we also go to the doctor. So why not see a psychologist for a mental problem? I think it would be good for some people to go to therapy and take a closer look at their inner self.

Have you ever had a fear of death?

I had my first panic attack when I was lying on the sofa at home in the evening. Suddenly I didn't know what was happening to me: I started sweating and felt a sense of fear inside me without understanding where it was coming from. Instead of calling my parents - I was single at the time - I tried to deal with it on my own for hours. It wasn't until the early hours of the morning that I finally called them.

When was the last time life threw dirt in your face?

The question is: what do I call dirt? When I get upset about little things, I always say to myself: as long as my family is doing well and I'm healthy, I should be happy with life. Yes, I'm fine - I get to be a comedian and I get to do an interview with you, Mr. Bötschi ... (laughs)

I assume the latter will be one of your best experiences ever, at least this year. What's the craziest thing you've ever done on stage?

A man called Patrick Dougles accidentally sat in on my show a few months ago - he actually wanted to go to a concert by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a Scottish bagpipe band, that evening. At some point he caught my attention and I brought him on stage - we had great fun. Six months later, I invited him to my show again, this time wearing a kilt. Patrick came on stage again, played the bagpipes and we performed a special dance together - I've been a member of the Scottish Clan MacGregor ever since.

Scots don't wear underpants under their skirts. Do you?

I have to disappoint you, I was wearing underpants.

Recently in Berlin, you had a woman in the audience who had had a fight with her boyfriend. You tried to call this man during the show - but he hung up immediately.

I'm normally good at reading my audience because I'm very empathetic. But this was a particularly difficult moment because I don't want to show anyone up during my show. At the same time, I felt that the woman was signaling to me that it was okay for her. After the show, she wrote to me to say that everything had been fine.

Do you know if the couple are still together today?

Yes. The man also wrote to me after the show and said that he was already looking forward to the video. And you know what? They're coming to one of my shows together soon - I've invited them.

What do you say to people who claim that humor is allowed less and less these days?

That's nonsense. I say: I can make jokes about anything - but it's the context that decides whether they go down well or not.

What moment in your life has shown you that humor has power - over people, situations or even yourself?

That happens to me all the time. On stage, I sometimes address politically or socially sensitive topics. Humor is often the best way to reach people - when they laugh, they open up. That's why I have the feeling that you can get further with humor, whereas pure facts are often not enough. Humor can open doors.

How much of your humor on stage is learned and how much is spontaneous?

70 percent is craft, i.e. learned, and 30 percent is talent.

Where do you personally draw the line between public and non-public jokes?

One of my best friends is the German comedian Philipp Leinenbach. Philipp likes men. Over the years, it has become so common that when we are out together, I like to make politically incorrect jokes. Philipp doesn't really like it - but he laughs anyway. It's something like our running gag. However, I would never make jokes like that on stage because they simply wouldn't be politically correct.

And how does Philipp Leinenbach annoy you?

He has a stage number in which he says that he doesn't think I'm hot at all. That's hard - I think as a good friend he should at least pretend to think I'm hot (laughs).

What do you do to keep yourself in a good mood?

I like being out in nature and practising martial arts.

Which one?

Mixed martial arts - that's a full-contact martial art.

Isn't that the kind of martial art where you're still allowed to punch when your opponent is lying on the ground?

That's right - but don't worry, I only do the sport as a hobby.

How many times have you had your nose broken?

I broke my nose once as a child - but never in MMA. But various other bones have been affected.

"In the beginning, my appearance was more of a disadvantage - people often said I was a pretty boy who couldn't be funny. I thought that was mean": Alain Frei. Picture: IMAGO/Andreas Weihs

Would you like to be married to yourself?

There would be worse things. I'm a very low-maintenance person.

How did your view of humor change when you became a father?

It's extremely important to me that both my children are doing well - and yes, that has definitely changed my sense of humor.

Could you be more specific, please?

Um... Mr. Bötschi, the pressure you put on me with your questions is quite high. Since I became a father, my stage shows are more about the meaning of life, the humor has become more profound.

Hazel Brugger talks a lot about her two children in her shows and podcasts. What do you think of that?

Hazel should do as she pleases.

You, on the other hand, keep your children and your wife out of the public eye. Why is that?

I actually only make a few jokes about my family on stage - and when I do, I usually come off badly. The fact is: I am a father, so I would find it strange if that were never an issue. But I still don't want to spend two hours talking about changing diapers.

On the other hand, your two nephews are a recurring topic for you. How come?

I can't even remember when it started. But my two nephews - they are 13 and 14 years old - are always proud when I mention them on stage. They've even said that I should finally mention them again. Don't worry: if they stop finding it funny at some point, I won't make any more jokes about them.

When you tell a story at home, do you sometimes notice how you automatically slip into a comedy routine?

I'm generally a funny person - especially in an environment where I'm totally comfortable.

So your two children never say "Dad, stop it, you're not on stage"?

They're still too little for that (laughs).

Who is responsible for the household appliances or other gadgets in your home?

My wife - because she's much better at it.

Can you tell me how the housework is divided up in your family?

I have to be honest: my wife is also much more committed and does a lot more - but that's also because I'm often on the road, i.e. on tour. What I'm sensationally good at, no joke, is vacuuming.

"I say: I can make jokes about anything - but it's the context that decides whether they go down well or not": Alain Frei. Picture: IMAGO/Andreas Weihs

We are slowly coming to the end and thus to the self-rating test: you rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent: mountaineer?

One point. I suffer from a fear of heights.

Gardener?

Five points - half of the plants I've tended in my life so far have survived.

And do you occasionally bring your wife home a bouquet of flowers?

That's right - and you shouldn't underestimate that. But you don't need talent for that, you just need a good character.

Astronaut?

One point - I don't want to fly to the moon or Mars.

A humorous man is often sought in personal ads, but hardly ever a humorous woman. Your explanation for this?

For me, humor is incredibly important in a relationship - it's almost the be-all and end-all. Perhaps some women think: If a man is humorous, at least he's likeable. But to give a really good answer, I'd have to do a bit more soul-searching.

Comedian Alain Frei will be performing in Basel, Bern and Dübendorf at the end of May 2026. Tickets are available at this link.

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