Viktor Giacobbo and Mike Müller first appeared together on TV 30 years ago. The two comedians can currently be seen at Circus Knie in Lucerne. A conversation about their friendship and possible future plans.

Bruno Bötschi

In 1995, Viktor Giacobbo and Mike Müller appeared together on TV for the first time in the SRF program "Viktors Spätprogramm". It was the beginning of a friendship.

Giacobbo and Müller soon realized that they had other similar interests besides humour. 30 years later, the two comedians, who are much more than just jokers, are still working together.

The duo can currently be seen - together with Müller's dog Pesche - in the evening performances of Circus Knie in Lucerne in well-known roles such as the farmer Wermelinger, the Züriberg couple Giebler, Fredi Hinz and Harry Hasler.

Müller and Giacobbo love dirty jokes

blue News met Viktor Giacobbo and Mike Müller in the ring of the "Knie" and spoke to them about the secret of their relationship, the change in humor over the last three decades and their very last performance together.

The duo disagree on who will one day deliver the other's farewell speech. "Statistically speaking, I have to give Viktor's, because he's eleven years older than me," says Müller - before adding with a laugh: "But I probably live such an unhealthy life that he'll have to give mine in the end."

In the interview, Giacobbo reveals what fascinates him about Circus Knie. Meanwhile, Müller reveals that he sometimes tells a dirty joke in private.

In the course of the interview, the humorous back-and-forth suddenly threatens to degenerate completely after the blue News editor Viktor Giacobbo interrupts because Mike Müller's cell phone rang shortly beforehand.

If you want to find out how the verbal tussle ultimately ends, you should watch the video above.

Circus Knie is still performing in Lucerne until January 3.

