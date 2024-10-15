In the supermarket, on the train or at the gym: People are sniffling and coughing everywhere. Colds are back in high season. Imago/Westend61

A cold bath, teas and grandma's home remedies: these simple methods help to alleviate cold symptoms and strengthen your immune system. blue News has summarized the best ten tips.

Got a runny nose and a scratchy throat? When the temperatures drop, colds are in high season.

There are effective home remedies to combat this annoying illness that work completely without chemicals.

blue News has put together the ten best tips to combat your cold so that you can get back on your feet as quickly as possible.

A cold bath

If you feel a cold coming on, a warming cold bath can provide soothing relief.

It is important that the water is not too hot - a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius is ideal. The recommended bathing time is around 20 minutes.

To enhance the effect, essential oils such as eucalyptus, spruce needle or thyme oil can be added to the water.

But beware: people who are prone to allergies or asthma should avoid using such additives, as should children. Menthol in particular can irritate the airways of small children and, in the worst case, lead to severe breathing problems and even life-threatening respiratory distress.

Keep calm and recover

During a cold, your body is mainly occupied with fighting the pathogens. It needs a lot of energy to do this. An important tip to support your recovery is therefore to ensure you get enough relaxation and sleep and avoid stress as much as possible.

Physical exertion and sporting activities should be completely avoided during this time, as they put additional strain on the already weakened body and can delay recovery.

G for gargling

A cold often first makes itself felt through a scratchy throat, sore throat or difficulty swallowing. Gargling is a tried and tested household remedy to alleviate these annoying symptoms. A solution of half a teaspoon of salt dissolved in a glass of warm water is particularly effective.

Gargling with sage tea can also help, as the healing properties of sage soothe the mucous membranes and counteract inflammation.

Drink plenty of fluids

Warming herbal teas such as lime blossom tea, camomile tea, thyme tea or elderflower tea are particularly beneficial during a cold.

These teas not only provide the necessary fluids, but also have a calming and anti-inflammatory effect. The warmth of the teas creates a pleasant feeling in the body and helps to liquefy the mucus in the nose, sinuses and bronchial tubes from the inside. This makes it much easier to blow your nose and cough, which relieves the respiratory tract and supports recovery.

Ventilation

Another important tip for colds: Ventilate your living space regularly to replace the stale, virus-laden air with fresh, oxygen-rich air.

Especially during the cold season, this can help to reduce the viral load in the air and thus promote recovery. However, it is important to avoid draughts when you or other sick people are in the room, as cold draughts can put additional strain on the body and weaken the immune system.

Healthy food

A balanced diet is particularly important during a cold. The body needs sufficient vitamins and minerals to regenerate and strengthen the body's defenses.

Fresh fruit and vegetables should therefore be part of your daily diet. These nutrients support the immune system and promote recovery. Stimulants such as alcohol and nicotine should be avoided during an infection, as they further weaken the immune system and can delay recovery.

Home remedies from grandma's encyclopaedia

Home remedies are still a tried and tested method of alleviating cold symptoms and helping the body to recover.

Classic remedies such as potato compresses, onion juice or chicken soup have proven to be helpful companions for generations. Potato compresses have a warming and relaxing effect, while onion juice helps with coughs and chicken soup is a warming, nutrient-rich meal.

Here's how to make a potato poultice for a sore throat or cough:

Mash 3 to 5 soft-boiled, hot potatoes and wrap the mash in a cloth. Place the poultice around the neck or on the chest and wrap with a towel or scarf. Leave the poultice on the skin until it cools down. Caution: Potatoes are very hot immediately after cooking.

Onion juice for coughs:

Peel 1 large onion, cut into slices and add 2 tablespoons of honey (fennel honey for children) and a little sugar. Leave to stand for several hours or overnight, stirring occasionally. Drain off the resulting juice and store in the fridge.

Take 1 tablespoon 3 times a day.

Chamomile steam bath for a blocked nose:

Pour 1 liter of boiling water over 3 tablespoons of chamomile flowers (alternatively from a tea bag). Inhale the steam for about 10 to 15 minutes, then rest for a few minutes.

Salt water steam bath against colds:

Add 1 tablespoon of salt to 1 liter of boiling water. Then inhale the steam for about 10 to 15 minutes, take a short break to rest.

Inhalation

Inhalations are one of the ten best tips for relieving a cold. The inhaled water vapor moistens the airways and liquefies thick mucus, making it easier to breathe.

Herbal supplements such as peppermint or camomile enhance this effect, as they have a calming and anti-inflammatory effect.

All you need for steam inhalation is a bowl of hot water. The head should not be bent too close over the bowl and a towel should be placed over the head to trap the steam. When inhaling, it is important to breathe deeply and calmly, breathing through both the mouth and nose to moisten all airways evenly.

Blow your nose properly

Nose blowers should be careful not to blow their nose too vigorously. Blowing too hard can push pathogens into the sinuses, which can cause inflammation (sinusitis). To avoid this, always keep one nostril closed when blowing your nose and blow the other carefully.

It is even gentler to only wipe your nose gently instead of blowing vigorously. This reduces the risk of carrying pathogens further into the respiratory tract.

Keep warm

If you have a sore throat, it is advisable to keep your throat warm with a cloth or scarf. This keeps the muscles relaxed and supports healing.

Cold feet should also be avoided as they lead to poorer blood circulation throughout the body. The mucous membranes of the respiratory tract in particular are less well supplied with blood, which gives cold viruses the chance to spread more easily. A hot water bottle can help to warm up the feet, but caution is advised if you have a fever - in this case, you should avoid using additional heat sources.