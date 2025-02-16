Chuck Lorre is behind successful series such as "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory". KEYSTONE/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

During a panel discussion, Chuck Lorre revealed the condition he has been suffering from for some time: He can't sit on chairs labeled with his name. The director clings to his superstitions.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Successful producer Chuck Lorre revealed that he never sits on a chair with his name on it out of superstition.

The creator of "The Big Bang Theory" himself described this as a "ridiculous neurosis".

But the quirk brought him a lot of success: he is behind numerous successful series such as "Two and a Half Men" and "Young Sheldon". Show more

Everyone has their own quirks. Even some celebrities hold on to little tics, such as Chuck Lorre (72). According to "People" magazine, the screenwriter and director revealed during a panel discussion at Warner Bros. Television Press Day in California: "For some reason, I can't sit in a chair with my name on it."

He clings to this conviction, saying he developed the "ridiculous neurosis" a long time ago. "It's contagious. It's spread," Lorre joked, according to People.

Although he has no good reasons for this superstition, he will stick with it because: "Things are going well."

Superstition has brought much success so far

At the event, he presented his latest work "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage". He is responsible for successful series such as "Two and a Half Men", "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon".

So if the chair rule brings him luck, why not? However, it will probably not have been easy to implement this at first, as directors' chairs usually have their names on them.

Lorre also revealed that his only aim at work was to "cause laughter". His approach is "really simple". "I'm not a teacher. I'm not an educator. And a successful day is when you go home: people have laughed," the director is quoted as saying by "People".

