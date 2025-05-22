Chaos on the island: Stitch the alien causes chaos in Disney's live-action film "Lilo & Stitch". © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alien Stitch and the Hawaiian girl Lilo return to the big screen. Disney is sticking closely to the popular 2002 cartoon in the live-action adaptation - with a few exceptions.

In contrast to other Disney remakes such as " Snow White ", the live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch" has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback in advance.

The film remains largely faithful to the plot of the animated classic, but uses real actors and shifts the focus more towards the alien characters' search on Earth.

The live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch" will be shown at blue Cinema from May 22, 2025.

It's not always easy for Disney when the film studio's old classics are brought back to the big screen. Take "Snow White", for example:

Controversy overshadowed the adaptation of the animated film for months before its actual theatrical release. With "Lilo & Stitch", however, the opposite is practically the case.

Positive reactions to the new version of the story

Initial reactions to the new version of the story about the little girl Lilo and the dog-like alien Stitch have so far been positive ahead of its cinema release on Thursday (22 May). One fan wrote under the German-language trailer for the live-action adaptation: "Pure goosebumps".

Director Dean Fleischer Camp has indeed succeeded in creating an original adaptation of the 2002 animated film, which largely sticks to the original story. In contrast to the Oscar-nominated original, "Lilo & Stitch" features real actors this time.

Stitch, a blue, fluffy alien, is the result of a botched genetic experiment by a crazy alien scientist in another galaxy. He is enormously strong, intelligent and destructive - and is to be banished.

On his escape, Stitch becomes stranded on Earth and meets Lilo (Maia Kealoha). The Hawaiian girl lives alone with her big sister Nani (Sydney Agudong) and, as an outsider, finds a best friend in the chaos-loving alien.

Meanwhile, Stitch's landing on Earth causes all kinds of turbulence. The CIA, the extraterrestrial scientist ("Hangover" star Zach Galifianakis) and an alien agent (Billy Magnussen) search for the "monster".

The importance of family

It soon becomes clear that there is more to Stitch than just destructive rage. In the course of the movie, he shows feelings and his good sides. "Lilo & Stitch" is therefore a movie about the importance of family from start to finish and is touching in many places - despite the admittedly somewhat cheesy story.

After the death of their parents, Lilo and Nani have to learn to grow back together as a family. But Nani fails to bring up her cheeky sister, has many unpaid bills to settle, an empty fridge and gets into trouble with the youth welfare office. The situation comes to a head when she loses her job because of Stitch.

Nevertheless, it is the alien who brings the sisters closer together again. As in the cartoon, the message is: "Ohana" - the Hawaiian word for family. "Family means that everyone sticks together".

In general, the movie sticks closely to the original; Lilo, for example, is still a big Elvis fan. However, some details and characters have been changed. For example, the rigorous alien Captain Gantu, who is supposed to capture Stitch later on in the original, does not play a role this time.

Entertaining moments

Instead, the focus is more on the search of the scientist and the agent. The two of them slip into human roles on Earth, while in the animated version they merely disguise themselves with wigs and other clothing. This makes for some entertaining moments - for example, when the duo attempt to walk upright on two legs like humans after their transformation in a hotel.

Changes in Disney remakes are not always well received. In the case of "Snow White", many fans had little to gain from the modern adaptation of the fairy tale.

According to the industry magazine "Variety", the first "Lilo & Stitch" film by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders grossed 273 million dollars worldwide on a budget of 80 million dollars. It was also nominated for an Oscar in the best animated film category. Sequels and series followed. So the bar is set high if the new edition wants to build on the success of its 23-year-old predecessor.

A short clip from the film - as a foretaste of the theatrical release:

