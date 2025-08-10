Pop star Michelle experienced dark times. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

German singer Michelle is one of the most successful pop musicians - but her childhood was marked by abuse, stays in women's shelters and constant fear. Today she speaks openly about the trauma that still haunts her today.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle grew up in a violent and neglectful home

The family fled to a women's shelter several times, but the father was taken in again each time

Despite trauma, Michelle found her way out and a successful career in singing Show more

With over 4.5 million records sold, ESC experience and chart success, Michelle embodies the glittering world of pop music for many. Behind the stage, however, the 53-year-old carries a difficult past with her. In an interview withBild, the singer described how violence and neglect were omnipresent in her childhood.

Her parents, both alcoholics, abused her and her siblings verbally, physically and psychologically. She could not remember any happy moments. Christmas did happen, but it was never nice.

The mother fled to women's shelters with the children several times, but the father often stood outside the door the very next day, professing his love - and the mother returned. He then became even more brutal. The youth welfare office also knew about the situation, but it hardly helped. At the age of nine, Michelle was initially placed with a foster family, where there was also violence. Later she lived with an uncle, then with her father again. At 13, she ran away and went to Frankfurt in the hope of a better life.

No contact with her father

But even there she initially found no stability. An older couple took her in, the husband became close to her, whereupon the wife sent her away. Michelle only found security in another family, where she looked after the children. The man of the house played in a band - when the singer dropped out, Michelle stepped in. This led to her career, her first income and a perspective.

It was only many years later that she was able to come to terms with the phrases from her childhood - first and foremost that she was "not wanted". She no longer has any contact with her father. What she has left is a stable private environment: three daughters, a grandchild and her fiancé, singer Eric Philippi.

Michelle calmly counters criticism of the 25-year age difference. A year ago, she wrote a message on Instagram that now appears in a new light: "Love me or let it go."