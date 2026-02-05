GTA 6" will be available just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Rockstar Games

The wait for the most important game release of the decade is drawing to a close. Rockstar Games has confirmed November 19, 2026 as the official release date for "Grand Theft Auto VI". An overview.

Martin Abgottspon

When is the release - and for whom?

The confirmation of the release date as November 19, 2026 puts an end to months of speculation about further possible delays. Rockstar Games is pursuing a tried and tested strategy, albeit a painful one for PC users. The game will initially be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A version for the PC will probably only follow after a delay of one year, i.e. at the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027. The technological limit is also clear. Hardware from the previous generation (PS4/Xbox One) will be completely excluded due to the high computing power requirements.

How does Leonida redefine the "open world"?

GTA 6 is set in the fictional state of Leonida, a satirical adaptation of Florida. At its center is the metropolis of Vice City, which impresses with its neon-lit aesthetics and dense urban fabric. Rockstar promises the "most ambitious game world" in the company's history to date.

What role does social medialization play in the gameplay?

One striking detail from the trailers points to a far-reaching integration of modern forms of communication. The ability to record digital content in the game in the style of TikTok reflects the social change since the release of the predecessor in 2013. This suggests that the interaction with the game world goes beyond classic missions and includes a media level that could influence the behavior of the game characters and the environment.

What pricing strategy should consumers expect?

While the price of GTA 5 was still around 60 to 70 francs in 2013, the industry is now facing a changed cost structure. Experts expect an adjustment to the modern premium price segment for a project of this size. A significant premium is expected for the Swiss market in particular due to purchasing power and local market conditions. Rockstar has not provided any official figures, but the development costs in the billions are likely to be reflected in the pricing.

Rockstar Games will hardly be able to rest until the release. Rockstar Games

Can Rockstar compensate for the pressure of its own expectations?

After 13 years of development, GTA 6 is more than just a game; it is an economic phenomenon. The integration of optimized fast travel systems and a vibrant criminal underworld on an unprecedented scale should guarantee its longevity. However, the crucial question remains whether the final product will be able to fulfill the community's expectations, which have grown immeasurably due to the long wait, or whether the ambition will fail due to the reality of hardware limits.