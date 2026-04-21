"The Devil Wears Prada 2": The world premiere in New York City Say Cheese: "The Devil Wears Prada 2" celebrates its world premiere in New York - Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway shine on the red carpet (from left to right). Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Anne Hathaway wore a satin gown by Louis Vuitton with jewelry by Bulgari. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Meryl Streep makes a strong fashion statement at the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2": in a red cape creation by Givenchy by Sarah Burton - complemented by avant-garde opera gloves and jewelry by David Yurman - she pays stylish tribute to her iconic character Miranda Priestly. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Emily Blunt opted for haute couture at the premiere: the actress wore a design from the Schiaparelli Spring 2026 collection by Daniel Roseberry. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press With his trademark sunglasses on his nose, Stanley Tucci walks the red carpet in a suit in the style of his character Nigel: black velvet jacket, slim-fit trousers, white shirt, gray tie and matching pocket square. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press The long-awaited sequel "The Devil Wears Prada 2" opens in blue Cinemas on April 30. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Also at the premiere: Lady Gaga. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Model mommy Heidi Klum didn't miss the world premiere either. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press "The Devil Wears Prada 2": The world premiere in New York City Say Cheese: "The Devil Wears Prada 2" celebrates its world premiere in New York - Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway shine on the red carpet (from left to right). Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Anne Hathaway wore a satin gown by Louis Vuitton with jewelry by Bulgari. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Meryl Streep makes a strong fashion statement at the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2": in a red cape creation by Givenchy by Sarah Burton - complemented by avant-garde opera gloves and jewelry by David Yurman - she pays stylish tribute to her iconic character Miranda Priestly. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Emily Blunt opted for haute couture at the premiere: the actress wore a design from the Schiaparelli Spring 2026 collection by Daniel Roseberry. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press With his trademark sunglasses on his nose, Stanley Tucci walks the red carpet in a suit in the style of his character Nigel: black velvet jacket, slim-fit trousers, white shirt, gray tie and matching pocket square. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press The long-awaited sequel "The Devil Wears Prada 2" opens in blue Cinemas on April 30. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Also at the premiere: Lady Gaga. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Model mommy Heidi Klum didn't miss the world premiere either. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

The sequel to the cult fashion film "The Devil Wears Prada 2" celebrated its premiere in New York on Monday - and the eyes of the fashion world were on the red carpet. Leading actress Anne Hathaway attracted everyone's attention in a red statement piece.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Devil Wears Prada 2" celebrated its world premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City on April 20. The event was streamed worldwide.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci showed a lot of glamor on the red carpet. Hathaway made a fashion statement with a red satin gown.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" can be seen in blue Cinemas from April 30. Show more

The wait will soon be over: "The Devil Wears Prada 2" will be released in cinemas on April 30.

The illustrious cast of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" made a glamorous appearance at the world premiere on Monday, April 20, in New York - and the eyes of the fashion world were on the red carpet. The event took place at the Lincoln Center and was streamed around the world for fashionable fans.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci delivered Hollywood glamor in spectacular looks. Hathaway in particular stood out: the newly crowned "World's Most Beautiful" appeared in a bespoke red satin dream gown by Louis Vuitton - designed by Nicolas Ghesquière - with a corset top and sweeping skirt. A real eye-catcher. You can see the most beautiful looks from the premiere in the gallery above.

Brave new world of fashion

And what can fans of the cult film expect? The sequel picks up more than 20 years after the cult film and brings back the familiar characters - visibly matured and in a completely different media and fashion world. Instead of pure nostalgia, the film focuses on an update of the present, in which social media, influencers and algorithms set the tone. There are already signs of this: The movie captures the zeitgeist.

The first trailer at the beginning of February immediately attracted enormous attention: within 24 hours, it had over 222 million views - a record for 20th Century Fox, which described the success itself as "groundbreaking". Interest in the return of Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel appears to remain huge.

In terms of content, the focus has clearly shifted: Miranda (Meryl Streep) is still at the helm of the fashion magazine "Runway", but is fighting against the loss of importance of traditional print media.

While exclusive circles used to dominate, fashion is now a global content market in which likes and reach determine success. It is precisely this new balance of power that "The Devil Wears Prada 2" picks up on.

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