Until the very end of the film “Von dem, was bleibt,” a profound silence surrounds Selma and Nori, who have lost their baby. Keystone

In a quiet, visually striking film, director and screenwriter Lisa Blatter tells the story of a couple who lose their unborn child. “Von dem, was bleibt” is as elusive as the situation it portrays.

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Filled with love and anticipation, taxidermist Selma (Carla Juri) and boxing coach Nori (Dashmir Ristemi) are expecting their first child together. But when Nori returns one day from a mountain climb, he finds an empty apartment—and the bed covered in blood. He, too, has a bloody wound on his head and a bandage on his hand. He can’t explain how it happened. He vaguely remembers encountering a barking dog. Or was it a wolf? And anyway: Where is Selma?

Selma lost her baby that day. “It’s gone” is the only thing she says when she later returns from the hospital and finds the injured Nori. The film remains immersed in this same silence—the wordlessness of the couple mourning their child—until the very end. At the same time, their world continues to fall apart. Nori is said to have been involved in a traffic accident; then it comes to light that the lost girl would not have been his first child after all; and Selma is suffering not only mentally but also physically.

Enigmatic Connections

How can a relationship withstand all of this? Is that the question Lisa Blatter (“Europe, She Loves,” “Skizzen von Lou”) poses in this quiet drama? At any rate, it goes unanswered. The communication between Nori and Selma is too sparse and laborious, and the ending is too ambiguous. If anything, the couple’s sense of disorientation is evident in the plot. Due to its density, enigmatic connections, and the complicated interweaving of events, the plot is difficult to make sense of.

“And the air was full of thoughts and things that could be said. But in moments like these, only the little things are ever said. Big things lurk unspoken within.” When this quote from the Indian writer Arundhati Roy (“The God of Small Things”) appears on screen after the film ends, it becomes clear: “What Remains” is less about how to cope with a miscarriage. It’s about making the sense of loss, the pain, and the feeling of powerlessness regarding the future palpable. What remains.*

*This text by Miriam Margani, Keystone-SDA, was produced with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.