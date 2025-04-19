He sits there silently, unaware of the debate surrounding him: the chocolate Easter bunny. (symbolic image) Picture: Annette Riedl/dpa

Your son has known for a while that the Easter bunny doesn't exist. But he doesn't want to admit it. Fortunately, the columnist thinks, and is looking forward to hiding the chocolate eggs.

After the Christ Child - or here in Portugal the "Pai Natal", Santa Claus - now comes the Easter Bunny.

My children have been eagerly looking out for him for weeks, searching every bush for chocolate eggs that he may have lost in his haste.

They look forward to looking for a nest on Easter Sunday. It's a tradition. Sometimes the Easter bunny even puts something small in their bed - a Gumpi ball, a bracelet or a few of the much sought-after football stickers.

Not the slightest doubt about the existence of the Easter Bunny

Since my seven-year-old son regularly has to give up a baby tooth, the tooth fairy is now also part of our repertoire.

About Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogini, mother and always in search of balance - and not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she reports on her experiences with the incomprehensible, but also from her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

My daughter is five years old and has not the slightest doubt about the existence of these miraculous visitors.

My son, on the other hand - I've suspected this for a while - knows pretty well who puts the parcels under the tree at Christmas and who lays colored chocolate eggs in the grass early in the morning at Easter.

Or who looks for the tiny milk tooth under the pillow at night - and, to his indignation, occasionally forgets it and only fulfills his duty one night later and puts a coin under the pillow for - of course! - soccer stickers under the pillow.

"But how does Pai Natal really know EVERYTHING?"

I know that classmates have already told him that these creatures are made up. Every now and then he himself has asked critically: "But how does Pai Natal really know EVERYTHING?"

Nevertheless, he continues to write wish lists and make drawings for the Easter bunny and co.

It was only recently that I thought the magic was really over. My daughter was desperately looking for the key to her piggy bank, for some inexplicable reason also in the depths of my desk drawers.

There she came across a small box with five tiny milk teeth. "Mama!" she screamed throughout the house. "Mamaaaaa! Here are teeth! I've found teeth!" Of course, the screaming also attracted my son. However, he grasped the situation in a matter of seconds, turned around and disappeared as if nothing had happened.

I put the box away (out of the children's reach this time) and we didn't say another word about it. My son is still happy about every wiggly tooth - and the visit from the tooth fairy that comes with it.

These customs are anchored in our culture

Of course, the joy of the small and larger gifts is one of the reasons why my son pretends that he still believes in them. After all, who knows whether he would still get a nest at Easter if he officially knew that his parents lay the eggs, wrap presents and buy football stickers.

Fortunately, I think he still believes in it.

Of course, you can ask yourself why children are told these stories at all. You could even say why they are being lied to. I see it this way: these customs are anchored in our society and culture, even if you're not religious. For me, they are part of my childhood and remind me of my own.

This incomparable tingling sensation before the holidays, which was so strong that I could hardly fall asleep and then wanted to wake up very early. Although today - as a mother suffering from chronic sleep deprivation - I could definitely do without this part. The moment of surprise, the ambition of the egg hunt, the full, fulfilled feeling afterwards.

A piece of magic returns through my children

I'm happy if my son keeps this magic alive for a while - even if the reality is already shining through. For him, of course, but also for his little sister, who is still deep in this phase.

And not least for me too.

We adults are so firmly anchored in reality and, as we all know, it can be quite demanding, sometimes sad and brutal. My children bring a bit of magic back into my life.

I love coming up with unusual hiding places for the chocolate bunny and decorating the wish list with them at Christmas. Together we think about how these mythical creatures know what the children are doing and when a tooth will fall out.

It's fun to puzzle over how they get in: Did someone accidentally leave the window open? Do they have a magic key that fits all the locks in the world? Can they perhaps even walk through walls?

I know that this time can be over from one day to the next. That's why I'm enjoying it all the more right now - and continue to hide chocolate bunnies in the bushes and coins under my pillow. And immerse myself for a moment in a world full of carefree magic.

