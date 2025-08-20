JJ won the ESC 2025 in Switzerland. KEYSTONE

The ESC 2026 will take place in Vienna. The Austrian capital was able to prevail against Innsbruck.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ESC 2026 will take place in the Wiener Stadthalle in May after ORF confirmed Vienna as the venue.

The reason for this is JJ's victory with "Wasted Love" in Basel.

Vienna once again came out on top against Innsbruck, as it did in 2015 after Conchita Wurst's victory. Show more

Vienna will be the venue for the ESC next spring. This was announced on Wednesday by the Austrian ORF, the organizer of the major musical event.

Following JJ's victory with "Wasted Love" in Basel, the music competition will be held in the Wiener Stadthalle in May 2026.

This means that the Austrian capital has once again prevailed over Innsbruck, which had already lost out in the battle for the venue for 2015 following Conchita Wurst's ESC victory in 2014.

Specifically, the Grand Final, for which Austria has been confirmed as the host country, will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The two semi-finals are scheduled for May 12 and 14.

