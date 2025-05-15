After the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) paid homage to Switzerland as the birthplace of the ESC, the second semi-final is set to take place this Thursday evening. "Eurovision Fans" is the motto of the evening.

A clear favorite in the second semi-final is Austria

According to the betting agencies, Israel will also qualify for the final on Thursday evening.

Two popular and much-discussed acts in the second semi-final are Finland and Malta. Show more

A clear favorite in the second semi-final is Austria. The neighboring country should be relaxed going into the second ESC semi-final. Countertenor JJ, alias Johannes Pietsch, is a clear favorite among fans and betting agencies.

The Austrian-Filipino singer and countertenor JJ aka Johannes Pietsch practises for the second ESC semi-final in Basel on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Georgios Kefalas

Some parts of his song "Wasted Love" are also reminiscent of Nemo's last year's winning song "The Code": both contain high-sung parts combined with hard, club-ready beats.

Good chances for Israel

If the betting agencies have their way, Israel will also qualify for the final on Thursday evening. Israel is sending Yuval Raphael into the race. Her song "New Day Will Rise" begins balladically and culminates in a dramatic refrain. The singer, who spent part of her childhood in French-speaking Switzerland, also sings in French.

Yuval Raphael, who also lived in Switzerland as a child, practises "New Day Will Rise" in Basel on Wednesday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Georgios Kefalas

With her, Israel is sending a survivor of the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, 2023 into the competition. In the run-up to and during the ESC week, the country's participation sparked fierce debate due to its actions in Gaza - just like in Malmö the year before.

Malta and Finland confident

Two popular and much-discussed acts in the second semi-final are Finland and Malta. Erika Vikman will enter the ESC ring for the Nordic country. Her ambiguous song "Ich Komme" is about self-determination and female desire. Miriana Conte, the singer from Malta, who had to replace her song title due to its proximity to the English swear word "Cunt", is trying to win a ticket to the final with "Serving".

Once again, it is the audience that decides which ten of the sixteen contestants make it through to the final. The "Big Five", who are automatically qualified for the final and will be performing in the semi-final, include Great Britain, France and Germany on Thursday.

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will also return to the ESC stage as presenters for the second semi-final. The music spectacle will be broadcast on SRF 1 at 9 pm.