Pro-Palestine demonstration during the 69th ESC on May 17, 2025 in Basel: the competition has already had a few political moments. KEYSTONE

Israel's appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest is always the subject of controversy, even though the competition is not intended to be political. History shows that this does not correspond to reality.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland are boycotting this year's ESC because of Israel's participation.

The ESC organizers insist that the competition is neutral.

7 examples from history show that there were indeed political moments between 1979 and 2022. Show more

In 2024, Nemo won the trophy for Switzerland - and gave it up again in February 2026 because Israel was still allowed to take part in the competition. Because the country is committing "genocide" against the Palestinians, it contradicts values such as "unity, inclusion and dignity for all", which the competition actually stands for, according to the justification.

🇨🇭 Eurovision 2024 winner Nemo will be sending their trophy back to the EBU.



"#Eurovision says it stands for unity, inclusion, and dignity for all. [...] But Israel's continued participation [...] shows a clear conflict between those ideals and the decisions made by the EBU." pic.twitter.com/3uErPPaDFd — ESC Discord (@ESCdiscord) December 11, 2025

It is not about individuals or the artists, writes Nemo, but about the fact that the actually "non-political" singing competition softens the image of a state that is accused of serious misconduct: "If the values we celebrate on stage are not lived backstage, even the most beautiful songs lose their meaning."

Nemo feels vindicated by the fact that other countries are boycotting the ESC because of Israel: Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland are not taking part this year because of it. There have also been protests and boycotts in previous years, although the competition always sells itself as neutral.

However, these 7 examples show that there have been some political moments in the history of the ESC:

Protests within Israel

Israel has been taking part in the ESC since 1973. The fact that the competition takes place on a holy Saturday is a problem for orthodox Jews: the Sabbath is a day of rest.

While this is hardly an issue when the Grand Prix is held abroad, Orthodox Jews cannot avoid the matter when the competition is held in their own country - as was the case in 1979, 1999 and 2019. The country would actually have been eligible in 1980, but decided not to host the event for the second time in a row due to financial reasons.

In 2019, hundreds of Orthodox protesters clashed with the police, even though, according to the Times of Israel, the final only started after the end of the Sabbath: they were protesting against the preparations and rehearsals that were taking place during the day.

1979: Turkey renounces because of Jerusalem

After Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta won the ESC for Israel for the first time in 1978 with the song "A-Ba-Ni-Bi", the competition was held in Jerusalem in 1979. Switzerland is represented - for the second time since 1976 - by the Bernese combo Peter, Sue & Marc.

Swedish artist Ted Gärdestad passes security forces in Jerusalem in 1979 as he goes to the rehearsals. Seven years earlier, eleven Israelis had been killed in the Munich Olympic bombing. IMAGO/TT

However, this is not the reason why Turkey canceled the competition in 1979: Ankara "withdrew from the competition because it was being held in Israel and many Arab countries were putting pressure on Turkey not to go to Jerusalem," is the reason given.

The song had already been selected, but Maria Rita Epik was not allowed to perform the jazz piece "Seviyorum" ("I love you") in Israel.

2005: Lebanon does not want to show Israel

Lebanon wants to take part in the ESC for the first time in 2004. The broadcaster Télé Liban decided internally on November 3 that Aline Lahoud should represent the country with "Quand tout s'enfuit".

Why Lebanon? The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has a number of full members that are not necessarily associated with the name: Countries from North Africa such as Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are also included, as well as Jordan and, of course, Lebanon in the Middle East.

However, there is trouble at the beginning of March 2005: the Israeli entry is not listed on the Lebanese ESC website. The EBU intervenes. As a result, the list of candidates is completely removed and a link to a corresponding EBU website is added.

The Geneva-based broadcasting union becomes suspicious: it demands a guarantee from Lebanon that the competition will be shown in full - including the Israeli entry. Beirut replies that the broadcaster is not allowed to show any Israeli content - and cancels its participation on March 18, 2005.

2009: Georgia cancels because of Russia

Georgia takes part in the ESC from 2007. One year later, the country is involved in the Caucasus War after Georgian troops invade the breakaway region of South Ossetia. The hostilities lasted five days in August before Tbilisi had to wave the white flag.

The problem: at the ESC 2008 in Belgrade, the Russian Dima Bilan wins with the song "Believe". As a result, Georgia decides at the end of August 2008 not to take part in the 2009 competition in Moscow.

Russian soldiers on August 14, 2008 in South Ossetia, which belongs to Georgia under international law. Today, only Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru and Syria recognize the region as a separate state. KEYSTONE

But three months later, a U-turn follows: The Georgian trio Bzikebi wins the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2008 in Cyprus with the song "Bzz..", with Russia giving 12 points. In December, Tbilisi announces its intention to come to Moscow after all.

In mid-February 2009, Stephane and 3G won the national preliminary round with the funk song "We Don't Wanna Put In", which sparked a dispute because it allegedly referred to the Russian president.

The EBU does not play along: It demands that the lyrics be changed or a new song be selected. As a result, Georgia finally canceled the ESC in Moscow in March 2009.

Armenia vs. Azerbaijan

When Armenia celebrated its ESC debut in 2006, it was the first country from the Caucasus to take part in the competition. In 2008, neighboring Azerbaijan joined the competition. Just three years later, the country wins the ESC trophy with Ell and Nikki and their song "Day After Day".

In 2012, the follow-up event therefore takes place in Baku: A trip that the Armenian delegation does not want to make. Since 2008, there have been repeated border conflicts over the Nagorno-Karabakh region: the Armenians do not feel safe in the Azerbaijani capital.

"There is no logical reason to send a participant to a country where he is seen as an enemy," says Yerevan. Armenia suspends for a year, but makes headlines again in 2016: Singer Iveta Mukuchyan illegally displays the flag of Nagorno-Karabakh at the semi-final - and causes a minor scandal.

The ESC 2009, in which Inga & Anush represented Armenia with "Jan Jan", shows just how tense the situation between the two countries was for a long time. Because 43 people in Azerbaijan voted for this song, the police intervened and even questioned some of them, reports the BBC.

2021: Belarus is out

Following a rigged presidential election in August 2020, there are mass protests in Belarus that continue into 2021. The regime-controlled national broadcaster wants to send the band Galasy ZMesta to the ESC.

However, their song "Ya nauchu tebya (I'll Teach You)" was perceived as an affront by the opposition and rejected by the ESC in March 2021 as obviously political. In the same month, a second song by Galasy ZMesta was submitted: "Pesnya pro zaytsev (Song About Hares)" was also rejected due to politicization and homophobia.

Belarus is therefore not allowed to compete in 2021 - and is suspended from the EBU for three years shortly after the ESC final. Shortly before the deadline expires, the members vote to exclude Belarus indefinitely. Participation in the ESC is no longer possible.

This is what political music from Galasy ZMesta looks like:

2022: Break with Russia

On February 24, 2022, Russia invades Ukraine. Just one day later, the EBU announces that Russia will not take part in the ESC "in view of the unprecedented crisis". The competition could be brought into "disrepute", the organization announces.

The Russian broadcasters immediately resigned from the EBU, which confirmed the withdrawal on April 7, 2022: The ESC chapter is over for the world's largest country for the foreseeable future.

The exotics

The Vatican is a full member of the EU. Couldn't the Catholic Church make the best advertising with an ESC entry? After all, Milk and Honey from Israel did it in 1979 with the winning song "Hallelujah"?

"The Vatican City is entitled to participate", writes "Eurovoix", but also knows: "It is unlikely that the Vatican City will ever take part in Eurovision events."

And what if other countries that are associated with the EBU, such as Australia, were to take part? These include Brazil, Chile and Canada, as well as Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

Participation is sometimes discussed in these countries - most recently in Canada, for example. Malaysia and South Korea, on the other hand, will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest Asia, an ESC clone for Asia and the Pacific region, which will be held for the first time in mid-November.

And the USA, Iran and China are also associate members. How political would the ESC be then?

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