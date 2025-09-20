Bill Murray at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival. Scott A Garfitt/Invision/dpa (Archivbild)

40 years after the first ghost hunt, Bill Murray straps on his proton backpack again. But Hollywood's star comedian is more than just a 'Ghostbusters' hero.

It's only a small role, but Bill Murray is simply unbeatable as the god in heaven - with his beard, curly hair and flowing robe. Just a few months before his 75th birthday this Sunday, Murray made a divine appearance in "The Phoenician Masterstroke" by director Wes Anderson. In the film, which was released at the end of May, he stars alongside the likes of Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Hollywood funny man has appeared in ten of Anderson's twelve films, including "Rushmore", "The Royal Tenenbaums", "Moonrise Kingdom", "Grand Budapest Hotel" and "The French Dispatch".

Director wunderkind Anderson belongs to the comedian's large, sworn fan community. With his stoic mien, scarred face and dry humor, Murray has secured himself a permanent place in Hollywood. As is often the case with his film characters, he is considered an oddball: the star has no manager or spokesperson to whom he can leave offers or requests for roles.

Murray is hard to find

He allegedly has scripts sent to his post office box. Sofia Coppola had to enlist the help of her famous father Francis Ford Coppola to find Murray and then recruit him for her "Lost in Translation" script. The role of the ageing film star, who shoots a whiskey commercial in Tokyo, was written for Murray.

In the film, the young Scarlett Johansson played the lonely wife of a busy photographer who keeps bumping into the old star and turning his head. As a director, Coppola got a brilliant performance out of Murray in 2003's "Lost in Translation". It earned him his first and so far only Oscar nomination. But on Oscar night 2004, he lost out to Sean Penn, who won his first Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role with Clint Eastwood's social drama "Mystic River".

Career as a ghost hunter

By then, Murray had long been known as a "ghost hunter". Director Ivan Reitman had brought the comedy "Ghostbusters", about three scientists who set up a ghost-fighting company, to the big screen in 1984, and the trio struck again in 1989. Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, who died in 2014, became cult figures.

In 'Ghostbusters' (2016), with an all-female squad of hunters led by Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, Murray only made a small cameo appearance, but in 'Ghostbusters: Legacy' (2021) and 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' (2024), he slipped into his legendary role as parapsychologist Dr. Peter Venkman several more times.

At least 40 years after his first hunting mission, Murray donned the iconic combat suit and bulky proton backpack again. "Wearing the backpack used to be exhausting - now it's torture," joked the graying star in an interview on CBS last year.

Bill Murray has neither a manager nor a spokesperson. Sometimes he is hard to find.

Growing up in a large family

Murray grew up as the fifth of nine children in the US state of Illinois. In the "New Heights" podcast hosted by football star Travis Kelce, the boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift, he looked back on his childhood last December. He had a number of funny brothers and sisters, Murray said. But it was difficult to make their father, who died at the age of 46, laugh. In the end, he imitated an older brother and took improvisational theater lessons.

He first tested his comic talent on a radio show, then on the legendary NBC comedy show "Saturday Night Live", which made Dan Aykroyd, John and James Belushi, Eddie Murphy and dozens of others famous.

In his first major film role, he fought moles on a golf course as a lawn caretaker in "Caddy Shack" (1980). The "Ghostbusters" films were followed by another comedy hit, "Groundhog Day" (1993). In it, Murray plays the arrogant TV weatherman Phil, who has to report on "Groundhog Day" from Punxsutawney every year.

Murray's favorite films

When asked about his favorite films in the "New Heights" podcast, Murray named the agent parody "Agent Zero Zero Nothing - Bill Murray on a Brainless Mission" (1998) and the melancholy film "Broken Flowers" (2005).

In what Murray described as a "very, very funny" agent spoof by director Jon Amiel, his character Wally is mistaken for a contract killer and inadvertently becomes involved in an espionage plot.

He praised the film "Broken Flowers" by director Jim Jarmusch as "great". Murray plays an ageing Don Juan who follows in the footsteps of his amorous past. Sharon Stone, Frances Conroy, Jessica Lange and Tilda Swinton play the ex-girlfriends whom the taciturn bachelor revisits after years. Murray himself has two divorced marriages behind him and is a father of six.