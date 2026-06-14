Kim Kardashian herself fueled the romance rumors in early June: On Instagram, she shared a video showing her cycling with Lewis Hamilton in New York. Image: Screenshot Instagram

Are they or aren’t they? The romance rumors surrounding influencer Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton continue. Now, joint appearances and unusually personal statements from the race car driver are fueling new speculation.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are once again fueling romance rumors.

A joint video on Instagram and Hamilton’s unusually candid remarks at the Formula 1 race in Monaco are fueling the speculation.

Many fans are already convinced: there’s more than just friendship between the two. Show more

The Monaco Grand Prix draws numerous celebrities to the principality every year. At this year’s Formula 1 race, however, it was Kim Kardashian who drew the most attention.

The reason was less her appearance at the racetrack than the ongoing speculation about a relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

In early June, Kim Kardashian herself fueled the romance rumors: On Instagram, she shared a video showing her cycling with Lewis Hamilton in New York.

The German newspaper "Bild" ran the headline: "Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton cycle into romantic bliss."

Hamilton: “It’s great that Kim supports me”

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is known for being reserved when it comes to his private life. But at the Formula 1 race in Monaco, the 41-year-old spoke unusually openly about Kim Kardashian.

After finishing in second place, the Ferrari driver expressed his gratitude for the support: “Yes, it’s great that she was here this weekend and supported me. But my friends were there too. Overall, it was just incredible support from so many people.”

Observers interpreted his comments as unusually candid, even though Lewis Hamilton did not elaborate on the nature of his relationship with Kardashian.

Fans believe that Kardashian and Hamilton are a couple

Rumors of a romance between the British Formula 1 star and the American entrepreneur have been circulating for several months now.

Ever since their joint appearances at the Super Bowl last February and at the Coachella music festival in April, many fans have believed that Hamilton and Kardashian are a couple.

It is not yet known whether Kim Kardashian will also be in attendance at the Barcelona Grand Prix. Several media outlets are also reporting that she returned to Los Angeles after the Monaco weekend.

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