Lea Oetiker

Simone Bargetze has been giving insights into her life in Los Angeles - and as a stuntwoman - on blue News for several months now. But how did it all begin?

She grew up in Liechtenstein, the youngest of three siblings. After training as a kindergarten teacher, which she found unfulfilling, a chance conversation by the lake set her on a new path. This spontaneous opportunity marked the beginning of her career.

Bargetze went on to work as a reporter for years. She later switched to the film industry, where she worked as a stuntwoman, among other things.

The film "Fearless Journey" shows her gripping journey from the Principality to the dream factory. The inspiring story of a woman who lives her own life motto: Just do it!