"Fearless Journey" The extraordinary journey of Simone Bargetze

Lea Oetiker

23.7.2025

Simone Bargetze grew up in Liechtenstein and switched from kindergarten to the world of film. The road to L.A. was not always easy. A story about courage and new beginnings.

23.07.2025, 20:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Simone Bargetze grew up in Liechtenstein and found her way into the film industry in a roundabout way.
  • After years as a reporter, she became a stuntwoman in Los Angeles.
  • The film "Fearless Journey" tells the story of her journey.
Show more

Simone Bargetze has been giving insights into her life in Los Angeles - and as a stuntwoman - on blue News for several months now. But how did it all begin?

She grew up in Liechtenstein, the youngest of three siblings. After training as a kindergarten teacher, which she found unfulfilling, a chance conversation by the lake set her on a new path. This spontaneous opportunity marked the beginning of her career.

Bargetze went on to work as a reporter for years. She later switched to the film industry, where she worked as a stuntwoman, among other things.

The film "Fearless Journey" shows her gripping journey from the Principality to the dream factory. The inspiring story of a woman who lives her own life motto: Just do it!

