With "Ladies Drive", Sandra-Stella Triebl has not only created a magazine, but also built up an entire universe for women. In the "Lässer" talk, she talks about her career, the importance of networking and the difficult relationship with her mother.

"I was always upset that there was no female perspective on business, politics and life per se," says Sandra-Stella Triebl.

In 2007, the entrepreneur tackled this problem without further ado. Today, a huge network has grown from an idea at the kitchen table. Together with her husband Sebastian, Triebl founded the "Ladies Drive" magazine and began to build up her own community with events, podcasts and a blog.

"Classic women's magazines dealt with classic topics and I wanted to have something in between," explains the publisher, who used to work for Radio Argovia. The "warmth" and "lifestyle" of women's magazines combined with a connection to business, politics, the stock market and finance - that was her goal.

Probably the best-connected woman in Switzerland, she wanted to know her readers right from the start. "Back then, everyone else in the industry laughed at us. They asked me why I wanted to build a community. I want to see my people, I want to hear what their needs are and then bring them into the magazine." Triebl calls it "business sisterhood".

Women should help each other

The relationship with her mother was not easy, but the broken relationship has made Triebl the woman she is today. "Going through pain is a huge teacher for us humans," says the "Ladies Drive" co-founder.

She describes herself as having an "extremely sunny disposition" and always sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

Triebl: "I've realized that you can grow even in dark places, if you walk long enough, the light will eventually come." Falling down, getting up, dusting yourself off, straightening your crown and then carrying on again - that is her motto and has helped her to always hold on to the good and create something good for others.

What does she want to pass on to other women? "We should make sure that we can have everything, but not all at once. Always do one thing at a time," advises Triebl. And: "We can do much more if we help each other. We women are a real economic power."

With "Ladies Drive", Triebl and her husband are trying to get women to do business together. "Men do that very well in various business clubs, we can learn from them." It has always been important to her that they do something for women, but not against men.

"For me, a good life is when I can be self-determined"

The Triebls work more than eight hours a day, often six days a week. "I make sure I have my little islands, my little space for myself," says the entrepreneur. Almost every morning she bathes, reads and does yoga.

She has found her happy life for herself. "For me, it's a good life when I can be self-determined and have a very high degree of freedom," explains Sandra-Stella Triebl.

Many of her customers come from the luxury segment. She mentions Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich. "It's beautiful, I love being there, but then I also love being back in Appenzell, where the neighbor has no idea what I do - and he doesn't care either." She finds that very grounding.

The couple have no children. Although they had always wanted children, Sandra-Stella Triebl was unable to get pregnant.

"I've always had the feeling that life always gives me what I need." The entrepreneur is firmly convinced that what is meant for her will never pass her by.

