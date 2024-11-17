Famous duel in the 1974 World Cup final: Dutchman Johan Cruyff in a duel against Franz Beckenbauer. Picture: sda

MagentaTV is showing the three-part documentary "Beckenbauer - The Last Emperor". Numerous celebrities remember the emperor and the country in which the footballer Franz Beckenbauer, who died in January, ruled.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Emperor's biography has actually been told. Nevertheless, a new documentary finds new aspects of the life and work of Frank Beckenbauer

The three-part documentary "Beckenbauer - The Last Emperor" has been available on Magenta TV since Thursday.

"He didn't embody the typical male image that people had back then. Not at all. He also had a feminine side," says singer Marius Müller-Westernhagen. Show more

Beckenbauer. Beckenbauer again and again. The emperor. A shining light. But genius and man at the same time. First idolized, then overthrown.

At some point, it became fashionable on television to tell his very German story, and so the serious football fan has now been presented with a myriad of documentaries, films and series about Franz Beckenbauer.

"Beckenbauer - The last emperor"

Most recently, for example, the very successful RTL series "Gute Freunde", which was based on the brilliant book of the same name by Thomas Huetlin. Or the biopic "Der Kaiser" on Sky, which was somewhat slick but rich in detail.

Plus documentaries such as Uli Weidenbach's "Mensch Beckenbauer! Schau'n mer mal", Thomas Klinger's "Der Ball war mein Freund" and many, many others.

And now a new documentary. Even in three parts. And yes - it's all there again in "Beckenbauer - Der letzte Kaiser", which can be seen on MagentaTV. The noodles and the singing too, of course. The childhood in Giesing and the torment of old age.

Müller-Westernhagen: "He also had a feminine side"

You could be forgiven for thinking that everything has already been said about the Kaiser, just not by everyone. But this is precisely where Torsten Körner's film draws its class from.

Körner is more entitled than almost anyone else to tell his version of the emperor. And he allows many, many celebrities to speak.

And some of them - such as Wolfgang Thierse, former President of the German Bundestag, writer Friedrich Ani, actor Matthias Brandt and singer Marius Müller-Westernhagen - certainly offer an interesting view of Franz Beckenbauer.

Brandt finds it "remarkable and funny" that the best-known and most recognized German footballer to date was also "the most un-German" - because of his lightness and effortlessness, which ultimately led to an elegance.

Thierse even sees something "slightly androgynous" in the "slender and delicate" Kaiser with his "soft features".

Müller-Westernhagen agrees in the documentary: "He didn't embody the typical male image that people had at the time. Not at all. He also had a feminine side. Thank God for that!"

