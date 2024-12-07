The European Film Academy has honored Frenchman Jacques Audiard for best film, best director and best screenplay. Filmmaker Audiard (72) was honored in Lucerne for his musical comedy "Emilia Pérez", which is about a Mexican cartel boss who has his gender reassigned to a woman. "Emilia Pérez" is a mix of different genres and styles.
The cast includes pop star Selena Gomez. In the "European Director" category, Audiard beat Pedro Almodóvar ("The Room Next Door") and Mohammad Rasoulof ("The Seeds of the Sacred Fig Tree"), among others.