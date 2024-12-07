Jacques Audiard has been awarded a European Film Award for directing the musical comedy "Emilia Pérez". Bild: dpa

The film "Emilia Pérez" tells the story of a Mexican cartel boss who has his gender reassigned to a woman. Jacques Audiard receives a European Film Award for Best Film, Director and Screenplay.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you French director Jacques Audiard has won two European Film Awards at the European Film Awards ceremony in Lucerne this evening.

He was honored for best film, best director and best screenplay for his film "Emilia Pérez". Show more

The European Film Academy has honored Frenchman Jacques Audiard for best film, best director and best screenplay. Filmmaker Audiard (72) was honored in Lucerne for his musical comedy "Emilia Pérez", which is about a Mexican cartel boss who has his gender reassigned to a woman. "Emilia Pérez" is a mix of different genres and styles.

The cast includes pop star Selena Gomez. In the "European Director" category, Audiard beat Pedro Almodóvar ("The Room Next Door") and Mohammad Rasoulof ("The Seeds of the Sacred Fig Tree"), among others.

dpa