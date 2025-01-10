Air emergency and filming bans: The fires bring Hollywood to its knees Only Sean Murray (2nd from right) is left of the old "NCIS" troupe: Now he and his colleagues Katrina Law (l.), Gary Cole (r.) and Wilmer Valderrama have to take a forced break. Image: CBS After more than 20 seasons, the set of "Grey's Anatomy" is now also temporarily empty. Image: ABC The hit series "Fallout" has only just started filming its second season and now has to fold up its tents again. For how long remains to be seen. Image: Amazon Studios Loot" with Nat Faxon and Maya Rudolph also has to take a break - so even the alpaca can rest. Image: Apple TV+ Jean Smart from the series "Hacks" is also unable to come to work. The award-winning dramedy cannot continue filming at the moment. Image: 3 Arts Entertainment Filming on the reboot of "Suits" has also been put on hold for the time being. The lawyer series, which is now called "Suits: LA", could therefore have a delayed series start - it was previously scheduled for February 23, 2025. Image: NBC The premiere of "Wolf Man" was actually supposed to take place this week, but this also had to be postponed due to the fires. Image: Blumhouse Productions Air emergency and filming bans: The fires bring Hollywood to its knees Only Sean Murray (2nd from right) is left of the old "NCIS" troupe: Now he and his colleagues Katrina Law (l.), Gary Cole (r.) and Wilmer Valderrama have to take a forced break. Image: CBS After more than 20 seasons, the set of "Grey's Anatomy" is now also temporarily empty. Image: ABC The hit series "Fallout" has only just started filming its second season and now has to fold up its tents again. For how long remains to be seen. Image: Amazon Studios Loot" with Nat Faxon and Maya Rudolph also has to take a break - so even the alpaca can rest. Image: Apple TV+ Jean Smart from the series "Hacks" is also unable to come to work. The award-winning dramedy cannot continue filming at the moment. Image: 3 Arts Entertainment Filming on the reboot of "Suits" has also been put on hold for the time being. The lawyer series, which is now called "Suits: LA", could therefore have a delayed series start - it was previously scheduled for February 23, 2025. Image: NBC The premiere of "Wolf Man" was actually supposed to take place this week, but this also had to be postponed due to the fires. Image: Blumhouse Productions

The flames in Los Angeles are hitting the TV industry hard: series productions such as "NCIS" and "Grey's Anatomy" have to pause while firefighters and the public fight for control.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fires in Los Angeles have led to the interruption of numerous TV productions, as filming permits in affected areas such as Altadena and La Canada/Flintridge have been revoked.

Major production companies such as NBCUniversal, CBS and Disney have paused filming of series such as "NCIS", "Grey's Anatomy" and "Abbott Elementary".

In light of the ongoing fires, evacuations and damage, series premieres could be delayed until 2025, similar to the COVID pandemic. Show more

In Los Angeles, filming on numerous TV series has come to a standstill due to the devastating fires. The fires, which are spreading across the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Sylmar neighborhoods, have significantly impacted film production.

Licensing authority FilmLA told Variety that resources normally available for filming may not be available during the local state of emergency. Specifically, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has revoked all filming permits for the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena. More could follow.

Although most of the recording studios are not directly affected by the fires, the air quality is unhealthy and residents are asked to use the roads only in an emergency.

"NCIS" and "Grey's Anatomy" affected

NBCUniversal has suspended production of series such as "Hacks", "Loot", "Ted", "Suits: L.A." and "Happy's Place" with Reba McEntire. Feature films are not affected, as all productions take place outside of Los Angeles. Amazon has postponed the restart of filming for the second season of "Fallout" in the Santa Clarita area. Filming is expected to resume on Friday.

CBS Studios has suspended production of "NCIS", "NCIS: Origins", "After Midnight", "Poppa's House" and "The Neighborhood" as well as tapings of "After Midnight" with Taylor Tomlinson for the remainder of the week.

At Disney and 20th Century Fox, productions of "Doctor Odyssey", "Grey's Anatomy" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" were halted. The Warner Bros. studio in Burbank was also closed due to its proximity to the fires, which affected the filming of "Abbott Elementary", "All-American" and "The Pitt".

Delays could occur in 2025

Since the fires began Tuesday morning, more than 10,000 acres have burned in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas, destroying hundreds of structures. Two people were found dead at the scene of the fire in Altadena, north of Pasadena, where more than 10,000 acres have also burned. Numerous premieres and events in Los Angeles were postponed or canceled, including the premieres of "Unstoppable" and "Wolf Man", the AFI Awards luncheon, the BAFTA Tea and the Critics Choice Awards.

The longer the fire cannot be brought under control, the more precarious the situation becomes for Los Angeles and the surrounding area. If curfews remain in place and evacuations of production facilities continue, a situation similar to that following the pandemic could arise.

Back then, various film productions had to be interrupted until COVID could be contained. As a result, countless works were released a year or more after their actual release date. This could now also be the case for the series mentioned above. Continuing filming is probably not the top priority; the focus is currently on evacuating everyone who is in danger.

