Richard Lugner used to attend the Vienna Opera Ball every year accompanied by a star guest. Max Slovencik/APA/dpa

On February 27, the Vienna Opera Ball will take place for the first time without its most prominent guest: Building tycoon Richard Lugner always appeared with star company. This year, his daughter will take over.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time, the Vienna Opera Ball will take place without Richard Lugner, who has always brought a celebrity escort with him every year.

His daughter Jacqueline continues the tradition and invites street artist Alec Monopoly as a star guest.

But the crystal company Swarovski also brings Hollywood stars to Vienna and is rumored to have invited Ed Westwick, Leni Klum and Candice Swanepoel.

Richard Lugner's widow Simone does attend the ball and wears a royal blue gown with XXL mesh. Show more

The Vienna Opera Ball without Richard "Mörtel" Lugner? Hard to imagine, but it will take place for the first time on Thursday, February 27.

The building tycoon, who died in August, always brought a star guest to the "Ball of Balls". This year, his daughter Jacqueline is taking on this role.

The 31-year-old wants to take a new direction for the 67th Vienna Opera Ball. While her father brought big names such as Kim Kardashian (44), Jane Fonda (87) and Priscilla Presley (79) to the Austrian capital, Jacqueline Lugner announced that she would be accompanying street artist Alec Monopoly (39).

The decision caused a few disappointed faces, as the star guest, who was always allowed to take a seat in the Lugner box, always attracted all eyes in the past.

Jacqueline Lugner said, according to the "Kleine Zeitung", as quoted by the "APA - Austria Presse Agentur": "We are not only continuing my father's tradition, but also presenting Lugner City in the spirit of 2025."

Swarovski brings Hollywood stars to Vienna

But someone else is set to bring the big names to Vienna. According to rumors, Swarovski is inviting Hollywood stars to the parquet this year. According to Heute.at, the crystal company is to bring Ed Westwick (37), Leni Klum (20) and Candice Swanepoel (36) to the Opera Ball.

If the rumors are true, the star show will take place after all. And there would be a small chance that Heidi Klum (51) could show herself for the first time. So far, however, the model mom has always canceled, but now that her offspring might be appearing, that could change.

Simone Lugner will wear royal blue gown with XXL mesh

For Richard Lugner's widow Simone (43), the walk will be a particularly difficult one. After the death of her husband, she had initially announced that she would not be attending the Vienna Opera Ball, but now she is.

Simone Lugner spoketo the "Bild" newspaper about her choice of outfit and presented her royal blue gown, which features an XXL mesh for her arms. "I'm sure Richard would have loved the dress," the 43-year-old is convinced.

She continues in an interview with "Bild": "Because it's not vulgar. For example, he never liked my dress to be too short or too low-cut. It had to look classically elegant on him." The dress makes her feel like "Richard's angel".

More video from the department