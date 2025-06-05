The second part of the "Wicked" saga brings Elphaba and Glinda back to the big screen - with spectacular images, great emotions and musical highlights. Now the first trailer gives a foretaste of the epic finale.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second part of the musical film "Wicked: For Good" continues the story of Elphaba and Glinda and follows on directly from the first part.

The focus is once again on the special friendship between the two women and the increasing political tensions in the fantastic world of Oz.

The film promises visual and musical highlights and marks the conclusion of the two-part movie by director Jon M. Chu with stars such as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The second part will be released on 20.11.2025 at blue Cinema Show more

Anyone who couldn't get enough of the first part of "Wicked" can look forward to a spectacular reunion: "Wicked: For Good", the grand finale of the musical two-parter is just around the corner. The first trailer for the sequel now reveals the first glimpses of a magical and dramatic return to the world of Oz.

The plot follows on seamlessly from the events of the first film: Elphaba, once feared as the "Wicked Witch of the West", has gone into hiding after escaping from Oz. But her past quickly catches up with her - and Glinda is also back in the game. The two women, once inseparable, now face each other as adversaries.

The confrontation becomes tangible in the trailer: "Elphaba Thropp, I know you're out here," Ariana Grande shouts into the night as Glinda - seconds later, she is face to face with her former confidante. In a dark robe and a firm voice, Elphaba replies: "There's no going back."

The film once again focuses on the complex relationship between the two main characters - a friendship that encompasses love, rivalry and political convictions. The story interweaves emotional depth with opulent staging: visually, director Jon M. Chu once again pulls out all the stops.

"Wicked: For Good" again with a top-class ensemble

The first part of the film thrilled audiences at the end of 2024 with sold-out theaters worldwide. According to Variety, the adaptation of the Broadway hit became the most successful musical adaptation of all time, even overtaking the previous frontrunner "Mamma Mia" from 2008. Wicked also won the most important film awards - with Oscars for costume and production design.

With the second part, Jon M. Chu now brings the musical epic to a worthy conclusion - once again with a top-class ensemble: Cynthia Erivo returns as Elphaba, Ariana Grande embodies Glinda. The film promises not only an emotional finale, but also a cinematic event full of magic, music and great emotions.

The film will be released on November 20, 2025 at blue Cinema.

Review of the first part