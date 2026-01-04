"Our lawyer was able to confirm that several perpetrators have been arrested," Robert Geiss told Bild. The public prosecutor's office and the police in St. Tropez are continuing to work intensively on the case. The investigation would continue on the orders of an examining magistrate.
The robbery took place on the night of June 14-15, 2025. Four armed and masked men forced their way into the Geissens' villa while the couple were in the living room. The perpetrators threatened Robert Geiss with a gun, choked Carmen Geiss and forced the couple to open safes.
Armed robbery in June
The burglars escaped with jewelry, cash and other valuables worth at least 200,000 francs. Parts of the crime were recorded by surveillance cameras. "It was an attack on our lives," said Carmen Geiss looking back.
The robbery, which lasted around 45 minutes, left not only physical but also psychological scars. After the attack, the couple had the security measures in the villa significantly tightened and the property technically upgraded. Despite their experiences, the Geissens are determined to look to the future. "Life goes on," said Carmen Geiss.