Author Barbara Schmutz explores love in her new book. Her insight: it can be anywhere. A conversation about the greatest of all feelings, how young people love today - and why lovesickness makes you ill.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In her book "Alles Liebe", author Barbara Schmutz talks to a zoo director about her love for animals, an abbot about her love for God and a former Federal Councillor about her love for music.

"I don't think you can talk to people who hardly know you about a topic as intimate and personal as love if you're not prepared to open up a little to the other person," says Schmutz in an interview with blue News.

The 18 conversations with 23 people in the book reveal what love can be and what it can achieve. Show more

Barbara Schmutz, world affairs are currently complicated and difficult. That's why I'd like to talk to you today about the positive aspects of love. Is that okay with you

I agree, even if love doesn't only have positive sides, of course.

For many people, Valentine's Day is the day of love - for you too?

Not at all. I usually only realize that it's Valentine's Day when I see all the flowers everywhere. It would almost be an indictment of us and of love if we only celebrated it on February 14, as if we had to be told with a holiday: "Hey guys, think about love again." But Valentine's Day can be an incentive to think more often about what love is.

What is love?

Love is a big feeling. It is complicated, challenging and passionate at the same time. It can bring happiness and unhappiness.

According to your book, heartbreak can even make a person ill.

That is true. And yet we usually negate the pain associated with it, explains the German author Michèle Loetzner in my book "Alles Liebe". Because lovesickness is often not taken seriously and is trivialized.

Do you agree with Ms. Loetzner?

Yes, of course. In English, lovesickness is called lovesickness. Anyone who suffers from it not only feels the pain in their heart, but also has the feeling that the ground is being pulled out from under their feet. You feel really bad. I know that from my own experience. And I also experienced it when a friend was heartbroken. It was then that I realized how indispensable my support is whenever she needs it.

Ms. Schmutz, what fascinates you about love?

Love affects us all in some way - even those who don't have a romantic streak or are asexual. These people may not fall in love with other people, but they may have a pet that is their everything. Or they may fall in love with an object.

For your book "Alles Liebe", you spoke to 23 people about love. How did you decide to write the book? With your heart or your head?

Probably with both. I thought about which people I would like to talk to about love. At the same time, I realized that I also had to be prepared to talk about myself in these conversations. I don't think you can talk to people who hardly know you about a topic as intimate and personal as love if you're not prepared to open up a little to the other person.

The love story of Lilian Senn and Heiko Schmitz, who lived without a roof over their heads for several years before their relationship, is impressive. Lilian says in the book: "When you live on the street for a long time, you build up a shell. You can't just take it off and bare your heart. It takes time. Heiko gave me time to open my heart."

I will remember this interview for a long time to come. One special moment was when Heiko revealed how difficult it was for him to admit his feelings for Lilian. It took many conversations before he was finally able to admit to himself that he had fallen in love with her.

In response to your question "When does love starve?", Heiko says: "When you no longer show appreciation for the other person, when you become indifferent to them."

I can agree with Heiko on that. It hurts when nothing more comes from the other person and you have to realize that this love is over.

During the research for your book, you found love in places where some people wouldn't expect it. You spoke to an ex-Federal Councillor, a plastic surgeon, an abbot, a psychoanalyst, a rock musician and four teenagers about love. What criteria did you use to select your interviewees?

I didn't just want to talk about romantic love in my book. There are people who love to do politics - and others think that democracy needs love. During the coronavirus pandemic, writer Lukas Bärfuss answered the question "How do you see division?" in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper: "That's the wrong question. Better: How do we strengthen democracy and trust in our institutions? I would say: through empathy and criticism. Both require care, attention and ultimately love. I would have loved to talk to Lukas Bärfuss about the topic of "love". Unfortunately, he didn't have time.

Instead, you were able to talk about love with former Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga. In the book, the former Federal Councillor talks about her relationship with politics - I find the descriptions of her partnership even more impressive. Sommargua resigned from the Federal Council at the end of 2022 after her husband suffered a stroke shortly beforehand.

After her resignation, you could read in the Sonntagszeitung that Simonetta Sommaruga had stepped down from the Federal Council for her husband. When I asked her about it and said that it sounded like a great love, she explained that in every love there is also a renunciation, it is part of love. She also says that resigning from the Federal Council was not an easy decision. But it was important to her that she had not made it for someone else. That made it easier than if she had felt forced to resign.

In addition to her love for her husband and politics, Simonetta Sommaruga has a third great passion in her life: music.

Music is central to her inner balance, says Simonetta Sommaruga, who is a trained pianist. When she plays the piano, it is as if she is listening to herself. A special moment in our conversation was when she talked about her visit to the WEF in Davos: in 2020, she met the US cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, and played music with him. Despite all the hustle and bustle, her personal staff managed to get the two of them alone in a room late at night to play Schubert together. Simonetta Sommaruga says that this magical moment still resonates today.

Reading your book, I kept getting a warm, cozy feeling in my stomach. Your interviewees tell many wonderful stories about love.

I felt a lot of trust and love during the conversations - there were often these special moments, such as with Simonetta Sommaruga. They made me particularly happy because I didn't know my conversation partners personally beforehand and they still gave me private insights. I also have fond memories of the conversation with the four teenagers Jana, Joline, Isabelle and Onni. Afterwards I thought: if these teenagers bring what they understand by friendship and love today into their relationships later as adults, it will work out well.

Which statements from the young people made a lasting impression on you?

I was touched by Jana's statement: "Love is like a candle: if you put a bell over the flame, the fire goes out." Meanwhile, Joline said that it was much nicer for her to give gifts than to receive them.

Were there any conversations that made you feel uneasy inside or even angry - because the person said something about love that you didn't want to believe yourself?

No. But that also has to do with the fact that I neither expect nor demand that my fellow human beings share the same view of love.

In the book "Alles Liebe", you also talk about your relationship with your husband Eduard. Has it changed in any way since you conducted the 18 interviews on the subject of "love"?

While writing the book, my husband and I realized again and again what a great gift our relationship of almost 30 years is. None of this can be taken for granted. To feel that a person has been by my side for so long, that he is there for me even in difficult moments - that gives me the feeling of being in good hands with him, of being at home with him.

Basically, how do you keep love alive and fresh?

It's important to take an interest in the other person again and again - to ask how the other person is doing and what is currently on their mind. Attention shows appreciation - and appreciation nourishes love. It is also important to give each other space. I don't expect my husband to find everything I find interesting exciting - and vice versa.

Do we find love or does it find us?

Let's put it this way: love finds you when your antennae are correctly aligned and your heart is ready to receive it. You don't always feel this state yourself. I have often fallen in love when I didn't expect it.

Should you confide all your secrets to a loved one?

In my opinion, no. On the one hand, my partner isn't interested in every detail of my life, and on the other, there are issues that we have to deal with ourselves.

Which conversation for your book "Alles Liebe" made a lasting impression on you?

I find Abbot Christian Meyer's openness exciting. If we look out into the world, says the head of Einsiedeln Abbey, we would realize that the love we live today is not as described in the Bible. People can stay married for 40 or 50 years - and no longer just 20 years, as in earlier times when people didn't get that old. If the church is serious about its relationship with people, Meyer continues, it urgently needs to take a new look at love.

Which other interviewees impressed you?

Each of the conversations still resonates with me today. There are different facets of love in each one. The philosopher Federica Gregoratto, who researches love, explains why love is political. The writer Gabriele von Arnim, who cared for her seriously ill husband for ten years, explains how he and she found a feeling of intimacy during this time. And these are just two examples of what love can be and what it can achieve.

"Alles Liebe - 18 conversations about a great feeling", Barbara Schmutz, 288 pages, published by Kein & Aber, approx. 31 Fr.

