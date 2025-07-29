44 years ago today, the heir to the British throne Charles and the young noblewoman Diana Spencer got married in London. Picture: Keystone

The wedding of the heir to the British throne Charles and Diana Spencer took place on July 29, 1981. The bride's dresses were perfectly styled - and a hidden message of love was incorporated into her shoes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you It was a royal dream wedding, but the dream only lasted a few years.

44 years ago, the heir to the British throne Charles and the young noblewoman Diana Spencer tied the knot. The couple were never truly happy.

Every detail was important at the major royal event in the British capital London - especially the wedding dress. Show more

On February 6, 1981, the current King Charles, then aged 32, proposed to 19-year-old Diana Spencer. On February 24 of the same year, the British royal family announced the official engagement.

The wedding took place on July 29, 1981 in London. In 1996, 15 years later, the royal marriage was divorced. Nevertheless, the marriage of Charles and Diana is still considered one of the greatest royal events of the last century.

Around 750 million people watched the wedding ceremony live on television. Some 3500 guests were invited to the royal wedding ceremony itself in London.

Every detail was important - especially Diana's wedding dress

It comes as no surprise that the organizers of the mega event did everything they could to make the wedding perfect.

Every detail was important - especially the wedding dress. Because the danger seemed too great that the smallest flaw could turn into a state affair.

Diana's iconic appearance also included her pumps. These were adorned with no fewer than 542 sequins and 132 pearls. It is therefore not surprising that the bridal shoes took six weeks to make.

Diana's shoes were only allowed to have low heels. The reason: the bride should not tower over the groom.

The initials C and D are engraved on the sole

Incidentally, the bridal shoes were also pretty to look at from below. And what is hardly known to this day: A hidden message was worked into the sole.

What hardly anyone knows to this day: a hidden message was worked into the sole of Diana's bridal shoes. Picture: imago/Agencia EFE

"No one has seen the soles of the shoes, but it was important to us that they look fantastic," shoemaker Clive Shilton told the British Daily Mail in 2017.

The suede soles of the bridal shoes are painted with a pretty floral pattern in brown and gold. The initials C and D can also be seen in the arch of the shoe, while a golden heart is emblazoned in the middle.

