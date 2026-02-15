  1. Residential Customers
Cold instead of comfort zone The "Iceman" from Serbia - How Vladimir finds peace in the ice

Christian Thumshirn

15.2.2026

Minus ten degrees, snow-covered mountains - and a man in shorts. Vladimir Stevanovic voluntarily takes to the ice, meditates in the snow and dives into frozen lakes. This video shows why he does this and what the cold does to his head.

15.02.2026, 13:53

15.02.2026, 14:05

Snow-covered mountains, icy lakes, thick fog - and in the middle of it all, a man in shorts. At -15 °C, archaeologist Vladimir Stevanovic from Serbia trudges through the snow and seeks inner peace in the ice. His adventures fascinate thousands on Instagram.

Not a record - but a ritual

But he is not interested in setting records or putting on a show: Stevanovic is known as the "Iceman" in his home country and has been voluntarily exposing himself to extreme cold for years. In the video, he explains why he does it - and what the cold does to his head.

