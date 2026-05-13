Thousands of candles, songs and people from all over the world: once a year, the Portuguese pilgrimage site of Fatima becomes a center of faith. When night falls, an atmosphere is created there that impresses even non-believers.

Christian Thumshirn

Fatima is one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage sites in the world. Every year, millions of people travel to the small Portuguese town - especially around May 13th. The reason for this is the tradition that the Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children there in 1917. For many believers, Fatima is still considered a place of hope, healing and spiritual renewal.

Pilgrimage destination for over 100 years

The pilgrimage has shaped Fatima economically and culturally for decades.

Hotels, pilgrim accommodation and huge open-air places of worship have sprung up around the shrine. The night-time candlelight procession in particular is regarded as the emotional highlight of the celebrations - and has long since attracted not only strictly religious visitors, but also numerous tourists from all over the world.

The video above shows how impressive the images of the nocturnal procession are - and why the atmosphere in Fatima captivates hundreds of thousands of people every year.

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