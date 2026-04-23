In "Divine Comedy", filmmaker Bahram and producer Sadaf ride through Tehran on a pink Vespa in search of a venue for their latest film. Keystone

"Divine Comedy" tells the story of the absurdities of censorship faced by an Iranian filmmaker. The director, Ali Asgari, skillfully realizes this in a tragicomic way.

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Independent filmmaker Bahram and his producer and partner Sadaf whizz through the streets of Tehran on a pink Vespa. They are looking for a place where they can show Bahram's latest film.

He shoots his films in his mother tongue, Azerbaijani. In Iran, where Persian is the official language, his works fall victim to censorship. This also applies to his latest film.

Between fiction and reality

Ali Asgari's film blends fiction and reality. It starts with the acting duo. Both embody a fictional version of themselves: Bahram is played by the Iranian director and screenwriter Bahram Ark, while the Iranian actress Sadaf Asgari plays the producer Sadaf.

The actor and actress have already experienced censorship by the Iranian authorities in their artistic activities. The actress in particular was banned from making films in Iran after appearing in another film by the same director, "Terrestrial Verses" (2023), at the Cannes Film Festival. Her mere presence in "Divine Comedy" can therefore already be seen as an act of protest.

The absurdity of oppression

The film skillfully shows the contradictions of a system based on control: the absurdly complicated bureaucracy paralyses the system. The slow rhythm of the film and its sarcastically pointed dialog emphasize the grotesque control mechanisms.

It comes as no surprise that "Divine Comedy" is not officially shown in Iran. "I don't want to censor myself," said director Ali Asgari in an interview with the Italian Fred Film Radio on the occasion of the Venice International Film Festival. "Divine Comedy" celebrated its world premiere there last September.

Referring to the chosen genre of comedy, Asgari explained that in this case "laughter becomes a political act". The laughter can be at the absurdity of events, such as the fact that the movie theater in Tehran that the two protagonists visit only shows dumb comedies without any depth.

The allusion in the film's title to Dante Alighieri's "Divine Comedy" is no coincidence, as the main characters find themselves on a Dantesque odyssey. There are also parallels to the character of Bahram; he longs for redemption and hopes to find it in the cinema.

"Divine Comedy" opens in Swiss-German cinemas on Thursday. It recently won the main prize at the 40th edition of the Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) with the "Grand Prix 2026". And at the current Visions du Réel documentary film festival in Nyon, Iranian filmmaker Ali Asgari is part of the jury for the "Burning Lights" film competition.