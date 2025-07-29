  1. Residential Customers
Viktor Röthlin's bizarre side job "The job as a body washer was very well paid"

Bruno Bötschi

29.7.2025

"The job as a corpse washer was not in demand, but I didn't mind": Viktor Röthlin on his former part-time job.
Picture: Keystone

Former Swiss long-distance runner Viktor Röthlin once had a bizarre part-time job. The man from central Switzerland worked as a corpse washer during his training as a physiotherapist.

29.07.2025, 12:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The former world-class marathon runner Viktor Röthlin has experienced a lot in his life.
  • In an interview with "Blick", the 50-year-old reveals how he earned his money in his younger years.
  • "The answer was washing corpses, because this job was very well paid and not in demand, but I didn't mind," says Röthlin.
"At the time, I asked myself: where can I earn as much money as possible in as short a time as possible alongside my training and sport?" Viktor Röthlin says in an interview with Blick when asked if he ever had a special job.

He continues: "The answer was washing corpses, because this job was very well paid and not in demand, but I didn't mind."

Electrical draughtsman instead of landscape gardener

Even as a teenager, he subordinated his professional life to a possible career in top-class sport. The Obwalden native actually wanted to become a landscape gardener and had already been accepted for an apprenticeship.

However, his youth coach at the time advised him against it: "You'll earn money with it, but if you do that, you can forget your dream of the Olympics because you won't have any energy left for top-class sport."

As a result, Viktor Röthlin decided to do an apprenticeship in an office as an electrical draughtsman.

The now 50-year-old athlete won bronze in the marathon distance at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka and a complete set of medals at the European Championships.

