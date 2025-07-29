"At the time, I asked myself: where can I earn as much money as possible in as short a time as possible alongside my training and sport?" Viktor Röthlin says in an interview with Blick when asked if he ever had a special job.
He continues: "The answer was washing corpses, because this job was very well paid and not in demand, but I didn't mind."
Electrical draughtsman instead of landscape gardener
Even as a teenager, he subordinated his professional life to a possible career in top-class sport. The Obwalden native actually wanted to become a landscape gardener and had already been accepted for an apprenticeship.
However, his youth coach at the time advised him against it: "You'll earn money with it, but if you do that, you can forget your dream of the Olympics because you won't have any energy left for top-class sport."
As a result, Viktor Röthlin decided to do an apprenticeship in an office as an electrical draughtsman.
The now 50-year-old athlete won bronze in the marathon distance at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka and a complete set of medals at the European Championships.