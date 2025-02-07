The presenter duo Jan Köppen and Sonja Zietlow had no idea in advance how quickly the shower test on day 14 of the jungle camp would come to an end. Picture: RTL

Of all things, a shower test pushes the remaining jungle camp candidates to their limits. On day 14, it causes various fits of crying, a fit of laughter and an inglorious record.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is arguing, crying and laughter: day 14 of the jungle camp still has plenty of drama in store: Tensions between the campers escalate once again.

Lilly Becker and Maurice Dziwak had to take the jungle test. But the water gave the two celebrities a real hard time.

"That makes this year the most unsuccessful ever", scolded presenter Jan Köppen. Show more

It's a good thing that televisions, laptops and smartphones have a volume control:

In the exceptional episode, which at least Lilly Becker thought was the best of this year's "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" season so far and definitely, from her point of view, the funniest, the transmission technology from Australia occasionally reached its limits.

In any case, the reason for this was not the constant hissing, bawling and back-biting around the campfire, which in this case provides the unsightly basso continuo, but is usually recorded at a tolerably low level.

It was a man who would probably be the last time anyone would seriously want to call a "lion" who overstepped all boundaries: Maurice Dziwak, the long self-proclaimed lion ruler of the jungle, is a skittish lamb - a very pathetic one.

"Worst team performance in over 20 years"

Perhaps the incident, which presenter Sonja Zietlow dismissed with her own clarity as the "worst team performance in over 20 years", would not have been so embarrassing if Maurice, brimming with self-confidence, had not been so full of himself beforehand.

"We want to," roared the supposed lion. "We're not giving up," Maurice kept saying. "We're up for it - we're not going home without stars today."

However, the reality for him and the equally over-motivated Lilly Becker was very different! Of all things, the relatively harmless-looking test of courage "stick shower", a jungle shower test with two stacked wet cabins through which refreshing water gushed, proved to be an impossible task for Maurice.

While Maurice suffers in his water cubicle, Lilly seems to be enjoying herself: "I really haven't laughed like this for weeks." Picture: RTL

"Welcome to the set of 'Good Soap, Bad Soap'," joked Sonja Zietlow at the beginning, before the lion wet himself whimpering in the shower cubicle. "Before the jungle, you had a life of luxury, now you're in the shower," joked her colleague Jan Köppen. Neither of them had any idea how bad it would get.

Maurice: "Lilly, I don't want any more"

Once locked up in the wet room, Maurice's heart immediately broke. "Lilly, I don't want any more," he shouted at full volume. "Lilly, please, I'm scared." Over and over again: "Lilly, Lilly, Lilly!".

The only problem was that, at first glance at least, it was not at all obvious what was upsetting Maurice so much under the rather cute jet of water. He clung to an iron ladder as if with the last of his strength, remained motionless - and shouted: "Lilly!"

One floor up, Boris Becker's ex-wife almost looked as if she was enjoying cooling off. Why Maurice was screaming for his life downstairs also seemed completely incomprehensible to her.

What's more, Lilly also lost her temper - albeit with sheer lack of seriousness. She shook herself - in a convulsive fit of laughter. "It's just water", presenter Jan Köppen tried to have a moderating effect. It didn't help. Maurice screamed like a spitfire - and then broke off the test after a very short time with the magical "Get me out of here!" formula.

Lilly Becker: "I really haven't laughed like this for weeks"

"I really haven't laughed like this for weeks," says Lilly and had to struggle to keep her composure for a long time. "Not even Amadeus has ever screamed like that," she said of her son. Maurice still seemed beside himself. "I really gave it a go."

Nevertheless: zero stars - again!

"That makes this the most unsuccessful vintage ever," Jan Köppen grumbled. It almost seemed as if the makers of the cult show, who often hatch such lovingly torturous ideas, were at their wit's end with their jungle Latin. What a lousy performance!

Embarrassing failure: Maurice panics and breaks off the test, while Lilly Becker suffers a laughing fit. Picture: RTL

No wonder Maurice and Lilly's failure didn't go down well at the campfire. They were amazed to see how cheerful the unsuccessful jungle fighters were when they returned and kept talking about what they thought was the funniest experience ever.

"But I'm not having any fun," said Edith, who was usually in a bad mood anyway. "I'm hungry." Timur expressed himself more cautiously, but looked similarly annoyed: "Somehow there's tension." That's one way of putting it ...

My beloved queen, my rainbow bride ...

In fact, the 14th day in the bush could actually have been a cheerful, or at least a positively maudlin one. After all, letters from loved ones from home arrived unexpectedly, which quickly led to tearful outpourings.

"My beloved queen, my rainbow bride, you are a proud, non-conformist woman," wrote two-time jungle participant Eric Stehfest to his often prickly wife Edith.

"You are just right with your differences! We all love you just the way you are." It's a beautiful letter - with an overall statement that, however, remained more of a Stehfest private affair. You can't say that the fellow campers would all write over the statement.

On the other hand, the message sent to actor Pierre by his brother-in-law Paul was more tangible: "Hundreds of people have congratulated you on your successful pooping on Insta." You can believe Pierre when he says: "It really put a little smile on my face."

Anna-Carina leaves the jungle camp

The letter that was sent to Timur was probably rather disastrous for the rest of the jungle action: "Show even more of yourself. Your stories, your experiences are your specialty," his fiancée wrote to him. "Stay strong and brave!"

This actually seemed like a stage direction, which Timur, who had previously often seemed pale and rather apathetic, took literally. He suddenly started chatting - and out of nowhere mentioned memories of his time in the German army in Afghanistan. "It's like something made up out of thin air," Anna-Carina said in amazement.

Or is Timur really as naive as he suddenly appeared? He appealed to a cuddly sense of togetherness. "We're not a team - we're competitors," Pierre lectured him rather harshly. And Anna-Carina also put Timur's perspective into perspective. "We're not in the boy scout friends camp, we're in the jungle camp."

It was a moment of clarity that came too late, at least for the 32-year-old singer, who was once in a relationship with Stefan Mross and who, by her own admission, actually wanted to bring the jungle crown to the world of pop music with her head held high.

At the final announcement, Sonja and Jan told the camper, who was "trembling" together with Alessia, that she had been kicked out. Anna-Carina leaves the jungle camp - and was naturally relieved. "I'm so happy," she said.

You just have to take that as her last word. Out with the mouse.

More videos from the department