The jungle camp final is just around the corner. Who will win the RTL show this year? The format has not yet brought any Swiss luck. What has participation brought the TV stars? A career boost or a fall to nowhere?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you So far, only three Swiss have taken part in the RTL jungle camp: Vincent Raven (2012), Patrick Nuo (2013) and Elena Miras (2020). None of them have won the show.

For Vincent Raven and Patrick Nuo, their participation did not provide a major career boost, and both later largely withdrew from the public eye.

Elena Miras used the jungle camp as part of a successful reality TV career and remained present in several trash TV formats afterwards. Show more

So far, only three Swiss women have taken part in the RTL jungle camp: reality star Elena Miras from Zurich was a contestant in the 14th season in January 2020. She left the TV show on day 14 in sixth place.

During the 7th season in 2013, Lucerne singer Patrick Nuo represented Switzerland in Australia. He made it to 5th place.

In 2012, magician Vincent Raven also practiced eating insects. He stayed in the camp for eleven days and came 5th.

Raven whisperer Vincent Raven was there in 2012

RTL was the first Swiss jungle camper to choose a mystical candidate: Magician Vincent Raven entered the camp in 2012 and came fifth. Born in South Tyrol, he lived in the canton of Bern for a long time. He claims to have supernatural powers.

With his dark aura, his black ravens and a pinch of the supernatural, Vincent Raven became a TV phenomenon overnight in 2008. The mentalist (real name Andreas Plörer) won the TV casting show "The Next Uri Geller". His ravens Corax, Asael and Odin were always at his side. Shortly afterwards, he even tried his hand as a musician and released the single "Prophezeiung". The song did not help him to reach the heights, it remained without a chart position.

Then came the shock in 2009: a stroke put a stop to his career. He has been quiet ever since. Today, he occasionally checks in with his fans on social media. His latest post? It's all about his new four-legged companion Amon - a pit bull. The dog bears the same name as his deceased predecessor.

Today, Raven leads seminars on commuting and is said to still live in Switzerland. There are no reliable sources about this.

Hit singer Patrick Nuo sat by the campfire in 2013

41-year-old Patrick Nuo from Lucerne was one of the most famous Swiss pop stars in the 2000s.

He landed his biggest success in 2005 with the album "Superglue", the single "Beautiful" made it into the top 10 in the Swiss charts. This was followed by smaller TV appearances as an actor. For example, in 2006 in the ProSieben series "Lotta in Love". A year later, he laced up his skates for the ProSieben show "Stars auf Eis".

His biggest TV coup? His place alongside pop titan Dieter Bohlen as a judge on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2011.

In 2013, Nuo made headlines in the jungle camp when he spoke openly about his sex and porn addiction. There he made it to fifth place.

Today, the singer lives in the USA and has largely withdrawn from the public eye.

Reality star Elena Miras tried her luck in 2020

The most appropriate job title for the Zurich native is probably influencer and reality TV actress. We know Elena Miras from her participation in "Love Island" 2017.

Since then, it's hard to imagine the trash TV universe without her: Miras won "Das Sommerhaus der Stars" (2019) and a year later she sat around the campfire of the jungle camp in Australia, which she left in sixth place.

She later also appeared in front of the camera for "Promi Big Brother" (2024). In 2022, she also took the title in "Kampf der Realitystars", to name just a few of the TV formats in which the Zurich native has appeared.

She has a daughter with ex-partner Mike Heiter. In 2022, she also won the title on "Kampf der Realitystars".

In 2024, she took part in "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" and was eliminated during the season after she was unable to complete a challenge due to her claustrophobia.

