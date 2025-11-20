The Kessler twins have died The Kessler twins Alice and Ellen at the "Die Liebe Geld" theater premiere in Munich in March 2022. The show legends were 89 years old. Image: IMAGO/APress Alice and Ellen Kessler were born on August 20, 1936 in Nerchau, Saxony. Image: imago stock&people 1965: The Kessler twins on August 2, 1965 in London. The entertainers were known for their singing, dancing and acting in Germany and Italy in the 1950s and 1960s. They were known as the "Kessler twins". Image: IMAGO/United Archives Keystone 1957: "The Count of Luxembourg" with the Kessler twins and Gerhard Riedmann as the Count of Luxembourg. The twins played the dancers Fritzi and Franzi. Image: imago images / United Archives Alice and Ellen Kessler in a show costume. The picture was taken in 1959. Image: imago images / United Archives "Lieben Sie Show" was a TV format from ARD from 1962. Image: IMAGO/United Archives With TV legend Rudi Carrell in the format "Die verflixte 7". The show with Carrell ran from 1965 to 1973. Image: imago images/United Archives Alice (left) and Ellen Kessler with presenter Frank Elstner at the press event for the TV show "Deutschland spielt auf - zum 50. Geburtstag der ARD-Fernsehlotterie" in 2006. The Kessler twins have died The Kessler twins Alice and Ellen at the "Die Liebe Geld" theater premiere in Munich in March 2022. The show legends were 89 years old. Image: IMAGO/APress Alice and Ellen Kessler were born on August 20, 1936 in Nerchau, Saxony. Image: imago stock&people 1965: The Kessler twins on August 2, 1965 in London. The entertainers were known for their singing, dancing and acting in Germany and Italy in the 1950s and 1960s. They were known as the "Kessler twins". Image: IMAGO/United Archives Keystone 1957: "The Count of Luxembourg" with the Kessler twins and Gerhard Riedmann as the Count of Luxembourg. The twins played the dancers Fritzi and Franzi. Image: imago images / United Archives Alice and Ellen Kessler in a show costume. The picture was taken in 1959. Image: imago images / United Archives "Lieben Sie Show" was a TV format from ARD from 1962. Image: IMAGO/United Archives With TV legend Rudi Carrell in the format "Die verflixte 7". The show with Carrell ran from 1965 to 1973. Image: imago images/United Archives Alice (left) and Ellen Kessler with presenter Frank Elstner at the press event for the TV show "Deutschland spielt auf - zum 50. Geburtstag der ARD-Fernsehlotterie" in 2006.

The death of the Kessler twins is once again making headlines: Their last great wish cannot be fulfilled. The reason? It's against the law.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alice and Ellen Kessler died together in their double bungalow in Grünwald near Munich on Monday, November 17, at the age of 89.

The show stars prepared their voluntary deaths down to the last detail - from their wills to canceling their newspaper subscriptions.

Their last wish to be buried together with the ashes of their mother and her poodle is not legally possible. Show more

The Kessler twins Alice and Ellen Kessler organized everything before their voluntary death - from their will to the cancellation of their daily newspaper subscription.

The show stars, who lived together in Munich until the end, knew exactly what they wanted their last journey to look like. They not only wanted to be buried together in an urn, but also with the ashes of their mother Elsa, who died in 1977 - as well as those of their poodle Yello.

The Kessler twins said in an interview: "We loved our mother and Yello very much."

The poodle died at the age of 14, which saddened the twins: "He could have been much older, but unfortunately he suffered from angina pectoris."

The Kessler twins' last wish not legally possible

But one of their last wishes is against the law: German law prohibits the mixing of several deceased persons - especially with an animal.

Antje Bisping, a lawyer for the Federal Association of German Funeral Directors, told "Euronews" about the legal situation: "A single urn for several people is not legally permissible in Germany. It is not even possible to add the ashes of a dog. Mixing or combining the ashes of several deceased people in one urn is generally prohibited under German burial law."

Jewelry given to girlfriend and subscription canceled

The Kessler twins have prepared for their deaths. Presenter Carolin Reiber received a farewell package from them - both were neighbors and friends - including a letter and pieces of jewelry that she had long admired.

Reiber described her friends as leading "a dream life", who were awarded the Bavarian Order of Merit in the summer - but Ellen was "no longer in good shape" after suffering a stroke.

They also thought about their newspaper subscription. On Monday morning, the "Münchner Abendzeitung" received a letter from Alice Kessler. In it, she canceled the twin sisters' joint subscription - after decades.

Originally, the document read "as of November 30", typed in on the computer. She later corrected the date by hand: "to 17.11.2025", signed with her distinctive signature. Only a few hours after receiving the letter, it became known: The Kessler twins are dead.

