On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Two days earlier, she received the then British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne for 70 years. During this time, she kept a diary. She made her last entry two days before her death. It has now been revealed what she wrote down back then.

During her 70 years on the throne,Queen Elizabeth II regularly wrote down the activities she pursued as regent.

"I keep a diary, but not like Queen Victoria's. It's quite small," the monarch, who died on September 8, 2022, revealed years ago in a documentary about the British royal family.

After Victoria's death in 1901, 141 of her private diaries were digitized and published online. Elizabeth II's brief entries, on the other hand, reflect her activities rather than her thoughts and feelings.

The Queen made her last notes two days before her death

The last entry in Queen Elizabeth's diary has now been revealed.

In the book "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.", British aristocracy expert Robert Hardman also reveals that Elizabeth II kept her diary with her until her last day at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The last diary entry is dated September 6, 2022. Two days later, Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

"Her last entry was as matter-of-fact and practical as ever," Hardman writes, explaining that it could have been a description of a normal working day.

"Edward came to see me"

"Edward came to see me," the Queen wrote in her diary two days before her death. By Edward, the monarch was not referring to her youngest son Prince Edward, but to her private secretary Sir Edward Young.

On September 6, 2022, the Queen and her private secretary discussed, among other things, the swearing-in of the new British ministers.

After Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on July 7, 2022, Liz Truss was appointed as his successor.

A photo of Liz Truss in audience with Queen Elizabeth on September 6, 2022 is the last published photograph of the monarch.

