Marc Terenzi Bild: picture alliance / CHROMORANGE | Axel Kammerer

Singer Marc Terenzi now has to live with the consequences of his years of alcohol addiction. And it looks bleak.

Covermedia Covermedia

Marc Terenzi (45) currently has massive health problems. The singer ('Love to Be Loved By You') had an umbilical hernia. This is not a bad thing in itself, but in preparation for the operation, his blood values were of course also checked and there was a shock for the American.

The star took "Bild" with him during his examination, and the tabloid was then able to report the bad news straight away. The liver values of Sarah Connor's ex are so bad that an alcoholic fatty liver is suspected.

And he also knows why. "I simply drank too much and took too many drugs over many years." The two bottles of vodka a day he sometimes drank have left their mark on Ordan. The musician knows that he now has to keep his hands off alcohol and drugs. If not, "then I'll die," is his dramatic conclusion.

Marc Terenzi is betting everything on a fresh start

Marc Terenzi has now chosen Mallorca for his fresh start - and ice cream. Together with a friend, he wants to sell high-quality ice cream on the island - four euros a scoop. There is already an ice cream parlor on Ballermann, so he can only hope that enough Germans will find their way to his ice cream parlor. "

Mallorca is a special, magical place and I love this island," he dutifully enthused to 'Mallorca Magazin'. And the path is clear: "I want to make a new start on the island. But beyond that, I'm also going to keep my show business going, and a new podcast is also planned." At the same time, Marc Terenzi needs to get his liver values back under control.