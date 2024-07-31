Swedish model Elsa Hosk knows what's hot: she wears a dress with a milkmaid cut. Instagram/hoskelsa

We're all wearing a very special dress this summer: the milkmaid dress is currently celebrating a real hype. blue News tells you what's behind the trend and how to style it correctly.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you This summer, fashionistas are wearing the so-called milkmaid dress.

The trend is characterized by a playful look thanks to a heart-shaped or square neckline and puffed sleeves.

The top is often cut like a corsage.

Elements such as flounces, ruffles or ribbons make the feminine country look perfect. Show more

Life in the country is decelerating, relaxed and romantic - no wonder we long for it.

Influencers have been raving about this rural idealism for a while now, and the so-called cottage-core trend is reflected in decoration, cuisine and fashion.

One particular it-piece has become particularly popular in the latter. The milkmaid dress is currently being worn by everyone who knows what is fashionable. And it provides a stark contrast to the colorful and garish 90s and 00s trends that are also currently in vogue.

The milkmaid dress is simple, playful and the perfect summer dress. A square or heart-shaped neckline is typical of the cut. Puffed sleeves often add a playful touch to the dress, while other elements such as flounces, ruffles or ribbons complete the feminine country look. The upper section is often corsage-like.

This trendy it-piece usually comes in plain white, but there are also versions in all kinds of colors or with floral patterns.

Various combination options

The dress is a statement in itself, creates an effortless look and doesn't need many additional accessories. If you want an elegant look, it's best to combine it with a chic bag, such as a cute basket or a colorful mini bag, and pretty sandals. Boots and chunky jewelry, on the other hand, create a rough break in style. Sneakers and a denim jacket also look good with a milkmaid dress.

Where does the name of this trend come from? It is said to have been inspired by the work clothes worn by maids in earlier times. Worn for milking cows back then, we don't have to internalize this country life quite as much today.

After all, you don't necessarily have to move to the countryside to indulge in this look. The milkmaid dress can also be worn in the city.

This summer, we'll be wearing the coveted milkmaid dress for a stroll through town, a picnic or a country outing. Either way - it's always a real eye-catcher.

If you don't have a milkmaid dress in your wardrobe yet, you should definitely get one. You can find shopping inspiration in the gallery:

Fashion trend: milkmaid dress Casual dress by Stradivarius for around 46 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Casual dress by Bershka for around 36 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch "Abito" bustier dress by Vivienne Westwood for around 690 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com Black midi dress with flounces and narrow straps by & Other Stories for 229 francs. Image: stories.com Pink model from Abercrombie & Fitch for around 105 francs. Image: abercrombie.com Fashion trend: milkmaid dress Casual dress by Stradivarius for around 46 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Casual dress by Bershka for around 36 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch "Abito" bustier dress by Vivienne Westwood for around 690 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com Black midi dress with flounces and narrow straps by & Other Stories for 229 francs. Image: stories.com Pink model from Abercrombie & Fitch for around 105 francs. Image: abercrombie.com

More videos from the department