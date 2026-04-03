Saudi Arabia is staging itself as a global laboratory for the future with billions, mega buildings and maximum attention. The heart of the major NEOM project: a 170-kilometer-long mirror city. But it will not be built like this. What does this mean for the entire project?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The prestige project becomes a factor of uncertainty - "The Line" was considered the centerpiece, but is now itself the subject of internal debate.

The financial pressure is growing noticeably - costs are rising, investors remain cautious and are forcing the project to rethink.

NEOM is realigning itself and moving closer to reality - away from the grand utopia and towards projects that are designed to work in practice.

The central question is coming into focus: will NEOM remain a dream for the future or will it become a construction kit of projects that first have to prove themselves? Show more

The spectacular images of the 170-kilometer-long mirror city went around the world - and made Saudi Arabia a global topic of conversation overnight. The advertising effect is hard to quantify, but is likely to be enormous.

But in the end, was "The Line" primarily a gigantic PR coup?

There were doubts right from the start: researchers called the project a "publicity stunt", experts warned of unrealistic dimensions, analysts saw above all a vision that would generate more attention than convince investors.

From mega-dream to mini version? "The Line" in 10 pictures

The Line is at an end A look at the vision: Saudi visitors marvel at a model of "The Line" in Riyadh in November 2022. It becomes clear early on how much the project relies on staging - and how much attention it is generating worldwide. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS "The Line" is conceived as a radical city: two parallel, mirrored building blocks stretching 170 kilometers through the landscape. Between them, a narrow, densely organized living space is created - vertical instead of flat. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Inside, the city will function like a multi-storey organism: Living, working and leisure are located on top of each other, connected by short routes. Cars are not planned - instead, green spaces, platforms and infrastructure characterize the image. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS A glance at the map shows the dimensions: "The Line" crosses the northwest of Saudi Arabia over a distance that is unusual even for mega projects. The planning, construction and supply of such a system are considered extremely complex. Image: IMAGO/Photo News The visualizations show a lot of greenery - but the reality is likely to be different. "The Line" would cut through the barren desert landscape. How attractive life actually is in such an artificial environment remains to be seen. Image: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS At the beginning of the city lies the coast of the Red Sea. Marinas and access to the water are being built here - a location with clear advantages. People living here are likely to be much more privileged than those living further inland. Image: NEOM The dimensions are also visible in the port: even large ships will be able to cross "The Line" to dock. A detail that underlines the enormous structural and technical ambition of the project. Image: NEOM The backbone of the city is formed by a high-speed system within the city. It is intended to take residents from one end to the other in just a few minutes - emission-free and independent of private transport. Image: IMAGO/Photo News But this is precisely where the doubts arise: Instead of the full length, only a few kilometers could be realized for the time being. A much smaller section is being discussed - a pilot instead of a finished megacity. Image: IMAGO / ABACAPRES The vision went even further: even a football stadium was to be integrated into the structure. Such spectacular elements are now increasingly being called into question - much of this is likely to remain theory for the time being. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS The Line is at an end A look at the vision: Saudi visitors marvel at a model of "The Line" in Riyadh in November 2022. It becomes clear early on how much the project relies on staging - and how much attention it is generating worldwide. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS "The Line" is conceived as a radical city: two parallel, mirrored building blocks stretching 170 kilometers through the landscape. Between them, a narrow, densely organized living space is created - vertical instead of flat. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Inside, the city will function like a multi-storey organism: Living, working and leisure are located on top of each other, connected by short routes. Cars are not planned - instead, green spaces, platforms and infrastructure characterize the image. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS A glance at the map shows the dimensions: "The Line" crosses the northwest of Saudi Arabia over a distance that is unusual even for mega projects. The planning, construction and supply of such a system are considered extremely complex. Image: IMAGO/Photo News The visualizations show a lot of greenery - but the reality is likely to be different. "The Line" would cut through the barren desert landscape. How attractive life actually is in such an artificial environment remains to be seen. Image: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS At the beginning of the city lies the coast of the Red Sea. Marinas and access to the water are being built here - a location with clear advantages. People living here are likely to be much more privileged than those living further inland. Image: NEOM The dimensions are also visible in the port: even large ships will be able to cross "The Line" to dock. A detail that underlines the enormous structural and technical ambition of the project. Image: NEOM The backbone of the city is formed by a high-speed system within the city. It is intended to take residents from one end to the other in just a few minutes - emission-free and independent of private transport. Image: IMAGO/Photo News But this is precisely where the doubts arise: Instead of the full length, only a few kilometers could be realized for the time being. A much smaller section is being discussed - a pilot instead of a finished megacity. Image: IMAGO / ABACAPRES The vision went even further: even a football stadium was to be integrated into the structure. Such spectacular elements are now increasingly being called into question - much of this is likely to remain theory for the time being. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Behind "The Line" is the billion-euro NEOM project - a gigantic future project in north-western Saudi Arabia, initiated by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which encompasses entire cities, industrial zones and luxury destinations.

Glossy vision - and the first cracks

Since the presentation of NEOM in October 2017, "The Line" has been promoted as a radical vision of a city of the future. Glossy renderings kept the project in the spotlight for years - "The Line" was also a recurring topic on blue News.

However, research - particularly by the Financial Times in 2025, based on interviews with employees and project insiders - paints a much more sober picture.

As a result, other international media also picked up on the criticism and began to speculate more about problems and possible course corrections at NEOM. They ask the fundamental question:

Are priorities shifting at NEOM right now?

What is actually happening remains unclear in many respects. What is certain, however, is that the project is under pressure. Central decisions are said to have been politically dictated - often in the face of technical concerns. Above all, the sheer length of the megacity of 170 kilometers caused internal discussions.

"The Line" is not that unreal: the first concrete foundations and supply tunnels will be built along the route in 2025. But it remains to be seen how far the project will actually be built. NEOM

Officially, it was argued that only a linear city would enable fast connections via high-speed rail. Critics argued from the outset that more compact or circular models could also enable short routes - without such extreme expansion.

Experts and internal voices also warned early on that the construction, infrastructure and operation of a 170-kilometer-long city would pose enormous technical and logistical challenges.

At the same time, the costs were exploding.

When the centerpiece weakens

While international investors are hesitant, one player in particular continues to support the project - the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF. Behind the scenes, frustration seems to have grown recently. Plans have had to be adjusted time and again, and specifications have changed at short notice. According to research by the Financial Times, employees were transferred to other NEOM projects. A clear signal that the priorities within the overall NEOM project are indeed shifting.

This raises a new question: if "The Line" falters, what will happen to the rest of NEOM?

The break: what remains of "The Line"?

Officially, Saudi Arabia has never buried its vision: "The Line" is still considered the centerpiece of NEOM. But what is conspicuously missing so far is a clear, authoritative statement on the increasing reports of delays, cuts and possible changes of course.

What could be observed, however, was how the project of the century gradually changed.

At first, the correction still sounded technocratic. In an interim phase of reporting, there was no talk of the project coming to an end, but rather of a drastically shortened implementation: according to reports - based on research by the Financial Times, among others - only a short section could be built by 2030 instead of major construction progress - the figure of around 2.4 kilometers was circulating internationally.

However, the vision itself remained officially untouched, even if the project was reduced to a fraction of its original size in practice.

Gigantically planned, probably greatly reduced in size: this rendering shows the spectacular entrance to "The Line" on the Red Sea. Instead of 170 kilometers, only a short section of around 2.4 kilometers could be built by 2030 - the megacity will become a pilot project. NEOM

This is the real turning point: the shortening not only changed the timetable, but also the nature of the project. The planned megacity for millions becomes a pilot section. The reality is sobering: costs, technology, logistics and demand caused the original plans to fail due to practical hurdles.

In the meantime, research and discussions with insiders close to the project point to an even more fundamental reassessment, with discussions behind the scenes apparently not only about speed and construction phases, but also about the future function of the project itself.

More pragmatic uses are being discussed, such as a location for data centers, AI infrastructure or other energy-intensive technological applications. This has not been confirmed. But the very fact that such scenarios seem plausible at all shows how far the debate has moved away from the original residential utopia.

Seen in this light, the shortening to a few kilometers was not a side note, but the moment in which "The Line" lost its role as a clear flagship project. Since then, it is no longer just its size that is up for debate; the central question is now rather: how viable is NEOM as an overall project?

Shifting focus

It is important to note that NEOM is not a single project, but an overall project worth billions with several sub-projects developed in parallel in the areas of technology, industry and tourism. For a long time, however, this overall project was told almost entirely through a single image: the spectacular mirror city.

Now the focus seems to be shifting: NEOM is landing in reality. Sub-projects that are more concrete, more economically tangible and easier to communicate politically are coming to the fore.

A look at one of the most advanced construction projects shows just how far along these projects actually are - and where the problems begin.

OXAGON: The reality anchor

Probably the clearest example of NEOM's strategic change of course is OXAGON.

The planned industrial and port city on the Red Sea is considered the economic backbone of the entire NEOM project. Unlike "The Line", OXAGON focuses less on spectacular images and more on specific uses: logistics, production, energy.

A bird's eye view of Oxagon: the rendering shows the planned port and industrial city on the Red Sea. The port is already partly in operation and expansion is continuing. NEOM

Construction is further advanced here than in many other parts of NEOM. The port - which emerged from the existing Port of Duba - is already partially operational and the first cargo ships have been handled - at least on a trial basis. The expansion is continuing in parallel.

At the same time, one of the world's largest hydrogen power plants, the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, is being built in the port city - a joint project with international partners that is set to produce energy in the second half of the decade.

This is where the change of course becomes tangible: While many sub-projects are still in the concept phase or are being readjusted, OXAGON is already under construction and partly in operation. This brings into focus a model that is not primarily convincing through vision, but through use - industry, energy, data infrastructure.

OXAGON thus becomes the counter-design to "The Line" - and the clearest indication to date that the question is increasingly gaining ground at NEOM: What works - and what doesn't?

Sindalah: glamor - and initial doubts

The luxury island of Sindalah is also part of the NEOM project - but was only unveiled in 2022. Incidentally, this also shows that NEOM is not a rigid concept, but is constantly being expanded and realigned.

Around five kilometers off the coast of the Red Sea, Sindalah is set to become a meeting place for the super-rich. Much of the infrastructure is already in place: marina, facilities, planned hotels and residences.

No rendering for once: the luxury island of Sindalah in the Red Sea under construction. It celebrated a spectacular soft opening in October 2024 - but regular operations are still a long way off. Giles Pendleton/LinkedIn

NEOM is talking about around 440 rooms, 88 villas and over 200 apartments. Brands such as Marriott and Four Seasons are involved. However, much of this is not yet in regular use. A functioning tourism business is still a long way off.

Nevertheless, the big soft opening took place in October 2024 with celebrity guests such as Alicia Keys, Tom Brady and Will Smith. The pictures went around the world. But disillusionment followed shortly afterwards: according to reports - including the Financial Times - NEOM is to be stripped of its management.

The move is probably not without reason. Despite its glamorous appearance, the island was not yet ready for regular operations. Apparently, it was not so much the construction that was lacking - but the ability to actually operate the luxury project. According to reports, Red Sea Global, which has already built up functioning resorts, is to take over the management.

The situation is similar for real estate sales on the luxury island, which remain conspicuously subdued. There are no concrete figures at all, and prominent buyers are also unknown.

NEOM project MAGNA: the new strategy is taking shape

While Sindalah illustrates how far NEOM can come in terms of construction, its limitations are also becoming apparent: operations and marketing are lagging behind.

The transformation of the overall NEOM project becomes even clearer in another sub-project.

MAGNA stands for an approximately 120-kilometer-long coastal region on the Gulf of Aqaba. Behind it is a bundle of several smaller luxury destinations - including Leyja, Epicon and Norlana.

One of many renderings for the MAGNA project: smaller, modular luxury destinations are being built along the coast. In contrast to "The Line", these concepts appear much more tangible - and fit in with the new, more pragmatic NEOM strategy. NEOM

Many of these facilities were first presented individually in 2023 and 2024 and later combined under the name MAGNA. The region was officially presented as part of the overall NEOM project in June 2024 - much later than the original NEOM core projects.

This is probably no coincidence, but actually an indication of a changing strategy. Instead of focusing on a gigantic vision like "The Line", NEOM is increasingly building on modular individual projects that are easier to finance, more flexible to implement and can be marketed in a more targeted manner.

But here, too, a familiar pattern can be seen. The concepts are spectacular, the images impressive, but concrete construction progress remains limited. In addition, there has been a lack of transparent information on demand to date - specific buyers are hardly known.

Trojena: the reality check

One project in particular will show whether NEOM's new strategy is working: Trojena, the planned futuristic ski resort in the mountains in north-western Saudi Arabia.

The winter resort was supposed to attract worldwide attention with the 2029 Asian Winter Games. However, this key deadline for the opening of the resort has now been missed - a development that only recently became known. In January 2026, it was initially announced that the Games would be postponed indefinitely. The decision was made just one month later: The Winter Games will now go to Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan.

Huge construction cranes dominate the Trojena construction site in north-western Saudi Arabia. But in March 2026, central expansion projects were surprisingly halted - a clear indication of how much pressure the prestigious project has come under. NEOM

The next setback followed in March 2026: several central construction contracts were halted, including infrastructure projects worth billions surrounding an artificial lake and a complex water system. The termination of a 4.7 billion US dollar contract for the construction of three dams, an artificial high mountain lake and the spectacular hotel project "The Bow" is particularly drastic , even though around 30 percent of the work had already been completed.

This means that not only is the international showcase no longer available - but also the basis for central parts of the project. Without a fixed deadline as a pressure factor, it remains to be seen how resilient the planning, financing and implementation really are.

Trojena will be a litmus test for NEOM: will the project work without the pressure of a global event? At the same time, a fundamental question also arises: how will it be decided in future which projects will survive - and which will be dropped?

The real driver: money

One decisive factor is coming into focus: money. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF finances the majority of NEOM - fed primarily by oil revenues. However, these are increasingly fluctuating. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is investing and has invested billions in other major projects.

It was only at the beginning of 2025 that a completely new metro system went into operation in the capital Riyadh. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is spending an estimated 26 to 27 billion US dollars on the construction of stadiums and infrastructure alone for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The money is there - but not unlimited. And that is precisely why projects are being reprioritized, bundled or - more quietly - scaled back.

Conclusion: from dream of the future to endurance test

A new overall picture is emerging - at least to some extent: NEOM has not failed, but it is changing fundamentally.

The grand vision of "The Line" is losing its appeal, while more economically viable projects are coming into focus. The spectacular dream of the future is increasingly becoming a construction kit of projects that have to work - not just impress.

The decisive phase is now beginning: It is no longer the vision that counts, but the result. And this time, the world is not just watching with fascination - it is waiting for proof.

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