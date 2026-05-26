What if your job means going against your own system? This is exactly what the main character struggles with in the gripping police drama "Dossier 137". In an interview, director Dominik Moll explains why complex cases like this one and moral gray areas fascinate him.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Dossier 137", a policewoman from the internal police control unit investigates other police officers - following a brutal incident at a yellow vest demonstration.

The main character, Stéphanie (Léa Drucker), finds herself increasingly caught between moral and professional responsibility and loyalty to her own institution.

blue News met director Dominik Moll for an interview and spoke to him about the complexity of such police cases, social polarization and the inner conflicts of the main character. Show more

What happens when you suddenly have to investigate against your own system? This is precisely the question at the heart of "Dossier 137".

Stéphanie, played by Léa Drucker, works for the internal police surveillance - the unit that investigates other police officers. Her new case leads her to a young man who was seriously injured in the head by a police rubber bullet during a yellow vest demonstration.

The deeper Stéphanie delves into the investigation, the more complicated her situation becomes. Within the police force, investigators like her are quickly regarded as traitors. She endeavors to investigate the case as objectively and carefully as possible - even though pressure is mounting from all sides. It is precisely this dilemma that particularly interests director Dominik Moll.

"Dossier 137" deliberately provides no clear answers

Director Dominik Moll ("On the Night of the 12th") is less interested in classic thriller mechanisms than in the people behind the case. He doesn't show any clear heroes or villains, but rather complex characters who have to find their way in very difficult situations.

This creates an uncomfortable tension: as a viewer, it is difficult to decide which side you should actually be on: The injured boy, who may or may not be innocent, the police officers who have to expose themselves to violence, or Stéphanie, who has to do her job between all fronts.

Leading actress Léa Drucker prepared intensively for the role and spoke to real investigators from the internal police investigation department. According to Moll, she was particularly fascinated by the question of how these people have to control their feelings, even though they have a lot going on emotionally.

"Dossier 137" is currently showing in cinemas.