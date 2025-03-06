In 2019, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho landed a surprise coup with "Parasite". Now his latest work "Mickey 17" is coming to cinemas. blue News editor and sci-fi fan Roman Müller has put the film through its paces.

"Mickey 17" is set 30 years in the future and tells the story of Mickey Barnes, who travels to another planet with a political movement and allows himself to be cloned for scientific experiments.

In his sophisticated new film, director Bong Joon-ho takes numerous political sideswipes at Donald Trump, critically questioning the methods of science and campaigning for the preservation of biodiversity.

The film brings together a fabulous acting ensemble, with Robert Pattinson in a double role and Mark Ruffalo as a caricature of Trump being particularly impressive. Show more

At the latest when Mark Ruffalo licks his tongue over his protruding lips before uttering a megalomaniacal political slogan, it becomes clear that the most controversial US president in history is being taken to task and pilloried!

In his latest work "Mickey 17", the highly talented South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho does not shy away from anything or anyone in order to openly present his thoughts on world politics. He gives free rein to his imagination in this dystopian tale and makes us laugh at numerous moments.

Ruffalo's Trump offspring, Kenneth Marshall, forms the central enemy with his fascist ideology, but is only one of many elements that Bong Joon-ho criticizes. Whether religious movements such as free churches, the misuse of scientific progress, ecological threats or sexist ideas: in "Mickey 17", Bong Joon-ho relentlessly takes stock of world politics and society and encourages his audience to reflect.

What happens when two clones face each other?

The protagonist of the story, which is based on the novel of the same name "Mickey 17 - The Last Clone" by Edward Ashton, is Mickey Barnes. On the run from a loan shark, he volunteers for a daring scientific experiment based on the ideas of the aforementioned politician Kenneth Marshall. Mickey flies in a spaceship together with other chosen ones and Marshall to an alien planet in order to recolonize it. During the 4-year journey, Mickey is transformed into a so-called "Expendable". This enables his body to be cloned and used for high-risk scientific experiments.

Mickey dies 16 times and each time a new version of him is spit out of a kind of 3D printer. During a dangerous mission on the icy planet, the 17th Mickey goes missing and is presumed dead again. However, an encounter with oddball extraterrestrial beings saves him and on his return he discovers that his 18th version has already been created. This presents the two Mickeys with a huge conflict, as "multiples" are not allowed in the new order of Marshall's system.

Criticism of global politics and fun with a Trump caricature

In the demanding lead role of Mickey, or rather the two Mickeys, Robert Pattinson gives a fabulous acting performance. Due to Mickey 17's longer lifespan, he has completely different character traits to his subsequent version. While 17 is a more sensitive, sensitive version, 18 is a fearless daredevil with macho airs. This makes for wonderfully funny moments, especially in the scenes with Mickey's lover Nasha (Naomie Ackie).

Mark Ruffalo clearly has fun bringing his Trump caricature to the screen in the most disgusting way possible. It is truly a pleasure to watch him do it!

After the Oscar-winning "Parasite", Bong Joon-ho has once again achieved a stroke of genius. Unlike its predecessor, however, "Mickey 17" is less critical of society and focuses more on global politics. This makes it more reminiscent of his earlier works "Okja" and "Snowpiercer". He also resembles the latter visually with his icy dystopian world.

For its provocative, humorous statements, its razor-sharp critical observations and its boundless inventiveness, "Mickey 17" even garnered applause at the press screening at the Berlinale and was frenetically acclaimed at the end.

The question remains as to whether US President Donald Trump will follow up "The Apprentice" with a ban on this film.

