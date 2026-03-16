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Oscars 2026 The most beautiful looks from the red carpet - and a few slip-ups

Bruno Bötschi

16.3.2026

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet
Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Soft tones, with peplum and feathers: Nicole Kidman, in Chanel, shows where the Oscars carpet was heading fashion-wise at this 98th Academy Awards - and looked stunning.

Soft tones, with peplum and feathers: Nicole Kidman, in Chanel, shows where the Oscars carpet was heading fashion-wise at this 98th Academy Awards - and looked stunning.

Image: IMAGO/Cinema Publishers Collection

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. White dominated the Oscars evening: Gwyneth Paltrow leads the way and delivers the most elegant version. However, anyone who thought her clean dress meant innocence ...

White dominated the Oscars evening: Gwyneth Paltrow leads the way and delivers the most elegant version. However, anyone who thought her clean dress meant innocence ...

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. ... was wrong. The dress is slit up to chest height at the sides - and provides surprising flashes of skin. And underneath? That remains Palttrow's secret.

... was wrong. The dress is slit up to chest height at the sides - and provides surprising flashes of skin. And underneath? That remains Palttrow's secret.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Emma Stone appears in a shimmering white, floor-length mermaid dress - and looks almost fairytale-like in it.

Emma Stone appears in a shimmering white, floor-length mermaid dress - and looks almost fairytale-like in it.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. A wedding? Elle Fanning doesn't need one to appear in a white princess ball gown. The opulent gown: diamonds, of course.

A wedding? Elle Fanning doesn't need one to appear in a white princess ball gown. The opulent gown: diamonds, of course.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra delivers a modern interpretation of the white dress: a corset-inspired trendy neckline, plus a hem with a fringed structure. However, the look is a little too unglamorous for the Oscars.

Priyanka Chopra delivers a modern interpretation of the white dress: a corset-inspired trendy neckline, plus a hem with a fringed structure. However, the look is a little too unglamorous for the Oscars.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Timothée Chalamet also wears white - the actor makes a statement in a consistent monochrome look. The closed, white boots are particularly eye-catching.

Timothée Chalamet also wears white - the actor makes a statement in a consistent monochrome look. The closed, white boots are particularly eye-catching.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Enough of white: Chloé Zhao goes to the dark side and picks up on the "vampy-goth" trend of the Academy Awards 2025 - complete with veil and batwing sleeves. Verdict: Perhaps a touch too scary.

Enough of white: Chloé Zhao goes to the dark side and picks up on the "vampy-goth" trend of the Academy Awards 2025 - complete with veil and batwing sleeves. Verdict: Perhaps a touch too scary.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Demi Moore delivers a wow performance and takes the feather trend to the extreme: she briefly becomes a classy Gucci bird - with a natural changeant effect.

Demi Moore delivers a wow performance and takes the feather trend to the extreme: she briefly becomes a classy Gucci bird - with a natural changeant effect.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Just in time for the cherry blossom season, Anne Hathaway appears in a heavily accentuated mermaid dress with floral embroidery - complemented by long gloves for real Old Hollywood charm on the red carpet.

Just in time for the cherry blossom season, Anne Hathaway appears in a heavily accentuated mermaid dress with floral embroidery - complemented by long gloves for real Old Hollywood charm on the red carpet.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Teyana Taylor catapults the fringed look to a new level: billowing fringes from the hips, classic black and white and a dramatic train.

Teyana Taylor catapults the fringed look to a new level: billowing fringes from the hips, classic black and white and a dramatic train.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. In addition to black and white, pastel shades also dominate - and one detail remains unchanged: the peplum. Kate Hudson shows how it's done. In a two-piece look: peplum corset top plus long skirt, all in shiny light blue.

In addition to black and white, pastel shades also dominate - and one detail remains unchanged: the peplum. Kate Hudson shows how it's done. In a two-piece look: peplum corset top plus long skirt, all in shiny light blue.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Short at the front, long at the back - Molly Sims serves up the "high low" trend with aplomb.

Short at the front, long at the back - Molly Sims serves up the "high low" trend with aplomb.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Actress Kirsten Dunst delivers an architectural silhouette in a tiered dress and hits the mark.

Actress Kirsten Dunst delivers an architectural silhouette in a tiered dress and hits the mark.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Naked dress is still en vogue - but not every look is suitable for the red carpet. Tove Anna Maja Edfeldt shows a lot of skin: beach-ready, but clearly not glamorous enough for the Oscars.

Naked dress is still en vogue - but not every look is suitable for the red carpet. Tove Anna Maja Edfeldt shows a lot of skin: beach-ready, but clearly not glamorous enough for the Oscars.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Sara Sampaio also opts for a nude dress - and shows how the look works on the red carpet. High-quality embellishments give the outfit instant glamor and red carpet suitability.

Sara Sampaio also opts for a nude dress - and shows how the look works on the red carpet. High-quality embellishments give the outfit instant glamor and red carpet suitability.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. There are some bright colors after all: Jessie Buckley opts for color blocking - an off-the-shoulder top plus a long skirt with a train.

There are some bright colors after all: Jessie Buckley opts for color blocking - an off-the-shoulder top plus a long skirt with a train.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Minimalism is not her thing: Lisa Ann Walter follows the feather trend, but the look is almost a touch too theatrical with the golden dress.

Minimalism is not her thing: Lisa Ann Walter follows the feather trend, but the look is almost a touch too theatrical with the golden dress.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Buddy Guy mixes retro polka dots with leather dungarees. Red carpet? No matter - the cap stays.

Buddy Guy mixes retro polka dots with leather dungarees. Red carpet? No matter - the cap stays.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Michael B. Jordan has rediscovered his hip chain from the 90s - but hip-hop style? No way. Instead, the detail breaks up the otherwise very classic suit.

Michael B. Jordan has rediscovered his hip chain from the 90s - but hip-hop style? No way. Instead, the detail breaks up the otherwise very classic suit.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet
Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Soft tones, with peplum and feathers: Nicole Kidman, in Chanel, shows where the Oscars carpet was heading fashion-wise at this 98th Academy Awards - and looked stunning.

Soft tones, with peplum and feathers: Nicole Kidman, in Chanel, shows where the Oscars carpet was heading fashion-wise at this 98th Academy Awards - and looked stunning.

Image: IMAGO/Cinema Publishers Collection

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. White dominated the Oscars evening: Gwyneth Paltrow leads the way and delivers the most elegant version. However, anyone who thought her clean dress meant innocence ...

White dominated the Oscars evening: Gwyneth Paltrow leads the way and delivers the most elegant version. However, anyone who thought her clean dress meant innocence ...

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. ... was wrong. The dress is slit up to chest height at the sides - and provides surprising flashes of skin. And underneath? That remains Palttrow's secret.

... was wrong. The dress is slit up to chest height at the sides - and provides surprising flashes of skin. And underneath? That remains Palttrow's secret.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Emma Stone appears in a shimmering white, floor-length mermaid dress - and looks almost fairytale-like in it.

Emma Stone appears in a shimmering white, floor-length mermaid dress - and looks almost fairytale-like in it.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. A wedding? Elle Fanning doesn't need one to appear in a white princess ball gown. The opulent gown: diamonds, of course.

A wedding? Elle Fanning doesn't need one to appear in a white princess ball gown. The opulent gown: diamonds, of course.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra delivers a modern interpretation of the white dress: a corset-inspired trendy neckline, plus a hem with a fringed structure. However, the look is a little too unglamorous for the Oscars.

Priyanka Chopra delivers a modern interpretation of the white dress: a corset-inspired trendy neckline, plus a hem with a fringed structure. However, the look is a little too unglamorous for the Oscars.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Timothée Chalamet also wears white - the actor makes a statement in a consistent monochrome look. The closed, white boots are particularly eye-catching.

Timothée Chalamet also wears white - the actor makes a statement in a consistent monochrome look. The closed, white boots are particularly eye-catching.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Enough of white: Chloé Zhao goes to the dark side and picks up on the "vampy-goth" trend of the Academy Awards 2025 - complete with veil and batwing sleeves. Verdict: Perhaps a touch too scary.

Enough of white: Chloé Zhao goes to the dark side and picks up on the "vampy-goth" trend of the Academy Awards 2025 - complete with veil and batwing sleeves. Verdict: Perhaps a touch too scary.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Demi Moore delivers a wow performance and takes the feather trend to the extreme: she briefly becomes a classy Gucci bird - with a natural changeant effect.

Demi Moore delivers a wow performance and takes the feather trend to the extreme: she briefly becomes a classy Gucci bird - with a natural changeant effect.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Just in time for the cherry blossom season, Anne Hathaway appears in a heavily accentuated mermaid dress with floral embroidery - complemented by long gloves for real Old Hollywood charm on the red carpet.

Just in time for the cherry blossom season, Anne Hathaway appears in a heavily accentuated mermaid dress with floral embroidery - complemented by long gloves for real Old Hollywood charm on the red carpet.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Teyana Taylor catapults the fringed look to a new level: billowing fringes from the hips, classic black and white and a dramatic train.

Teyana Taylor catapults the fringed look to a new level: billowing fringes from the hips, classic black and white and a dramatic train.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. In addition to black and white, pastel shades also dominate - and one detail remains unchanged: the peplum. Kate Hudson shows how it's done. In a two-piece look: peplum corset top plus long skirt, all in shiny light blue.

In addition to black and white, pastel shades also dominate - and one detail remains unchanged: the peplum. Kate Hudson shows how it's done. In a two-piece look: peplum corset top plus long skirt, all in shiny light blue.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Short at the front, long at the back - Molly Sims serves up the "high low" trend with aplomb.

Short at the front, long at the back - Molly Sims serves up the "high low" trend with aplomb.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Actress Kirsten Dunst delivers an architectural silhouette in a tiered dress and hits the mark.

Actress Kirsten Dunst delivers an architectural silhouette in a tiered dress and hits the mark.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Naked dress is still en vogue - but not every look is suitable for the red carpet. Tove Anna Maja Edfeldt shows a lot of skin: beach-ready, but clearly not glamorous enough for the Oscars.

Naked dress is still en vogue - but not every look is suitable for the red carpet. Tove Anna Maja Edfeldt shows a lot of skin: beach-ready, but clearly not glamorous enough for the Oscars.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Sara Sampaio also opts for a nude dress - and shows how the look works on the red carpet. High-quality embellishments give the outfit instant glamor and red carpet suitability.

Sara Sampaio also opts for a nude dress - and shows how the look works on the red carpet. High-quality embellishments give the outfit instant glamor and red carpet suitability.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. There are some bright colors after all: Jessie Buckley opts for color blocking - an off-the-shoulder top plus a long skirt with a train.

There are some bright colors after all: Jessie Buckley opts for color blocking - an off-the-shoulder top plus a long skirt with a train.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Minimalism is not her thing: Lisa Ann Walter follows the feather trend, but the look is almost a touch too theatrical with the golden dress.

Minimalism is not her thing: Lisa Ann Walter follows the feather trend, but the look is almost a touch too theatrical with the golden dress.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Buddy Guy mixes retro polka dots with leather dungarees. Red carpet? No matter - the cap stays.

Buddy Guy mixes retro polka dots with leather dungarees. Red carpet? No matter - the cap stays.

Image: KEYSTONE

Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet. Michael B. Jordan has rediscovered his hip chain from the 90s - but hip-hop style? No way. Instead, the detail breaks up the otherwise very classic suit.

Michael B. Jordan has rediscovered his hip chain from the 90s - but hip-hop style? No way. Instead, the detail breaks up the otherwise very classic suit.

Image: KEYSTONE

As always, the red carpet at this year's Oscars provided plenty of fashion debates: While some stars shone, others made minor style faux pas.

16.03.2026, 07:00

16.03.2026, 08:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 98th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 15, 2026 - including the traditional Red Carpet.
  • The arrival of the stars on the glamorous red carpet of the Academy Awards traditionally attracts almost more attention than the ceremony itself.
  • The reason: the Oscars have long been a catwalk for the most breathtaking dresses.
  • blue News shows you the most beautiful looks from this year's awards ceremony in the picture gallery.
Show more

Before "And the Oscar goes to..." rang out again at this 98th edition, all eyes were on the famous red carpet.

With enormous media attention and a focus on the stars and their outfits, this carpet has established itself as an unmissable event for celebrities and photographers.

This year's edition did not disappoint: Nicole Kidman raised the glamor bar as expected - in a subtly exciting gown by Chanel.

Scandal-free Oscar ceremony.

Scandal-free Oscar ceremony"One Battle After Another" triumphs, Barbra Streisand is moved - and Timothée Chalamet comes away empty-handed

That Demi Moore, on the other hand, would transform herself into a classy Gucci bird was much more surprising. A memorable look.

White, feathers and peplum

While bows dominated as a statement detail at last year's Oscars, feathers and fringes set the tone this time - sometimes as an accent, sometimes over a large area.

The peplum trend also remained present, as seen on Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson, who opted for a two-piece look.

Sports drama

Sports drama "Marty Supreme"Addicted to success - Timothée Chalamet electrifies as a ping-pong junkie

White is the color of the moment and dominates the spring/summer collections. This return of the "non-color" is no coincidence: it perhaps marks the beginning of a more thoughtful era in fashion, far removed from flashy effects.

Between glamorous gowns and the feather trend, there were also a few "black swan moments" - looks that went a little over the top. You can find all the details in the picture gallery above.

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