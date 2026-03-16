Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet Soft tones, with peplum and feathers: Nicole Kidman, in Chanel, shows where the Oscars carpet was heading fashion-wise at this 98th Academy Awards - and looked stunning. Image: IMAGO/Cinema Publishers Collection White dominated the Oscars evening: Gwyneth Paltrow leads the way and delivers the most elegant version. However, anyone who thought her clean dress meant innocence ... Image: KEYSTONE ... was wrong. The dress is slit up to chest height at the sides - and provides surprising flashes of skin. And underneath? That remains Palttrow's secret. Image: KEYSTONE Emma Stone appears in a shimmering white, floor-length mermaid dress - and looks almost fairytale-like in it. Image: KEYSTONE A wedding? Elle Fanning doesn't need one to appear in a white princess ball gown. The opulent gown: diamonds, of course. Image: KEYSTONE Priyanka Chopra delivers a modern interpretation of the white dress: a corset-inspired trendy neckline, plus a hem with a fringed structure. However, the look is a little too unglamorous for the Oscars. Image: KEYSTONE Timothée Chalamet also wears white - the actor makes a statement in a consistent monochrome look. The closed, white boots are particularly eye-catching. Image: KEYSTONE Enough of white: Chloé Zhao goes to the dark side and picks up on the "vampy-goth" trend of the Academy Awards 2025 - complete with veil and batwing sleeves. Verdict: Perhaps a touch too scary. Image: KEYSTONE Demi Moore delivers a wow performance and takes the feather trend to the extreme: she briefly becomes a classy Gucci bird - with a natural changeant effect. Image: KEYSTONE Just in time for the cherry blossom season, Anne Hathaway appears in a heavily accentuated mermaid dress with floral embroidery - complemented by long gloves for real Old Hollywood charm on the red carpet. Image: KEYSTONE Teyana Taylor catapults the fringed look to a new level: billowing fringes from the hips, classic black and white and a dramatic train. Image: KEYSTONE In addition to black and white, pastel shades also dominate - and one detail remains unchanged: the peplum. Kate Hudson shows how it's done. In a two-piece look: peplum corset top plus long skirt, all in shiny light blue. Image: KEYSTONE Short at the front, long at the back - Molly Sims serves up the "high low" trend with aplomb. Image: KEYSTONE Actress Kirsten Dunst delivers an architectural silhouette in a tiered dress and hits the mark. Image: KEYSTONE Naked dress is still en vogue - but not every look is suitable for the red carpet. Tove Anna Maja Edfeldt shows a lot of skin: beach-ready, but clearly not glamorous enough for the Oscars. Image: KEYSTONE Sara Sampaio also opts for a nude dress - and shows how the look works on the red carpet. High-quality embellishments give the outfit instant glamor and red carpet suitability. Image: KEYSTONE There are some bright colors after all: Jessie Buckley opts for color blocking - an off-the-shoulder top plus a long skirt with a train. Image: KEYSTONE Minimalism is not her thing: Lisa Ann Walter follows the feather trend, but the look is almost a touch too theatrical with the golden dress. Image: KEYSTONE Buddy Guy mixes retro polka dots with leather dungarees. Red carpet? No matter - the cap stays. Image: KEYSTONE Michael B. Jordan has rediscovered his hip chain from the 90s - but hip-hop style? No way. Instead, the detail breaks up the otherwise very classic suit. Image: KEYSTONE Oscars 2026: The best outfits from the red carpet Soft tones, with peplum and feathers: Nicole Kidman, in Chanel, shows where the Oscars carpet was heading fashion-wise at this 98th Academy Awards - and looked stunning. Image: IMAGO/Cinema Publishers Collection White dominated the Oscars evening: Gwyneth Paltrow leads the way and delivers the most elegant version. However, anyone who thought her clean dress meant innocence ... Image: KEYSTONE ... was wrong. The dress is slit up to chest height at the sides - and provides surprising flashes of skin. And underneath? That remains Palttrow's secret. Image: KEYSTONE Emma Stone appears in a shimmering white, floor-length mermaid dress - and looks almost fairytale-like in it. Image: KEYSTONE A wedding? Elle Fanning doesn't need one to appear in a white princess ball gown. The opulent gown: diamonds, of course. Image: KEYSTONE Priyanka Chopra delivers a modern interpretation of the white dress: a corset-inspired trendy neckline, plus a hem with a fringed structure. However, the look is a little too unglamorous for the Oscars. Image: KEYSTONE Timothée Chalamet also wears white - the actor makes a statement in a consistent monochrome look. The closed, white boots are particularly eye-catching. Image: KEYSTONE Enough of white: Chloé Zhao goes to the dark side and picks up on the "vampy-goth" trend of the Academy Awards 2025 - complete with veil and batwing sleeves. Verdict: Perhaps a touch too scary. Image: KEYSTONE Demi Moore delivers a wow performance and takes the feather trend to the extreme: she briefly becomes a classy Gucci bird - with a natural changeant effect. Image: KEYSTONE Just in time for the cherry blossom season, Anne Hathaway appears in a heavily accentuated mermaid dress with floral embroidery - complemented by long gloves for real Old Hollywood charm on the red carpet. Image: KEYSTONE Teyana Taylor catapults the fringed look to a new level: billowing fringes from the hips, classic black and white and a dramatic train. Image: KEYSTONE In addition to black and white, pastel shades also dominate - and one detail remains unchanged: the peplum. Kate Hudson shows how it's done. In a two-piece look: peplum corset top plus long skirt, all in shiny light blue. Image: KEYSTONE Short at the front, long at the back - Molly Sims serves up the "high low" trend with aplomb. Image: KEYSTONE Actress Kirsten Dunst delivers an architectural silhouette in a tiered dress and hits the mark. Image: KEYSTONE Naked dress is still en vogue - but not every look is suitable for the red carpet. Tove Anna Maja Edfeldt shows a lot of skin: beach-ready, but clearly not glamorous enough for the Oscars. Image: KEYSTONE Sara Sampaio also opts for a nude dress - and shows how the look works on the red carpet. High-quality embellishments give the outfit instant glamor and red carpet suitability. Image: KEYSTONE There are some bright colors after all: Jessie Buckley opts for color blocking - an off-the-shoulder top plus a long skirt with a train. Image: KEYSTONE Minimalism is not her thing: Lisa Ann Walter follows the feather trend, but the look is almost a touch too theatrical with the golden dress. Image: KEYSTONE Buddy Guy mixes retro polka dots with leather dungarees. Red carpet? No matter - the cap stays. Image: KEYSTONE Michael B. Jordan has rediscovered his hip chain from the 90s - but hip-hop style? No way. Instead, the detail breaks up the otherwise very classic suit. Image: KEYSTONE

As always, the red carpet at this year's Oscars provided plenty of fashion debates: While some stars shone, others made minor style faux pas.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 98th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 15, 2026 - including the traditional Red Carpet.

The arrival of the stars on the glamorous red carpet of the Academy Awards traditionally attracts almost more attention than the ceremony itself.

The reason: the Oscars have long been a catwalk for the most breathtaking dresses.

blue News shows you the most beautiful looks from this year's awards ceremony in the picture gallery. Show more

Before "And the Oscar goes to..." rang out again at this 98th edition, all eyes were on the famous red carpet.

With enormous media attention and a focus on the stars and their outfits, this carpet has established itself as an unmissable event for celebrities and photographers.

This year's edition did not disappoint: Nicole Kidman raised the glamor bar as expected - in a subtly exciting gown by Chanel.

That Demi Moore, on the other hand, would transform herself into a classy Gucci bird was much more surprising. A memorable look.

White, feathers and peplum

While bows dominated as a statement detail at last year's Oscars, feathers and fringes set the tone this time - sometimes as an accent, sometimes over a large area.

The peplum trend also remained present, as seen on Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson, who opted for a two-piece look.

White is the color of the moment and dominates the spring/summer collections. This return of the "non-color" is no coincidence: it perhaps marks the beginning of a more thoughtful era in fashion, far removed from flashy effects.

Between glamorous gowns and the feather trend, there were also a few "black swan moments" - looks that went a little over the top. You can find all the details in the picture gallery above.

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