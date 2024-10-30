They were still one heart and one soul: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz rejoice in Los Angeles in March 2024 when their father Lenny Kravitz is honored with a star on the "Walk of Fame". Picture: Keystone

Love break-up after just three years of dating: "Batman" actress Zoë Kravitz and "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum are said to have called off their engagement. This was reported by the US magazine "People".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Their fire of love is said to have gone out again after three years: "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum (44) and "Batman" actress Zoë Kravitz (35) are said to have broken up.

This is according to the US magazine "People" , citing various sources.

Nothing is yet known about the reason for the split or when it happened. Show more

They were considered the dream couple of Hollywood and she was considered the "most beautiful woman in the world" by her fans. But now everything is said to be over and the engagement has been broken off. And after just three years of dating.

She is considered by her fans to be the "most beautiful woman in the world": Zoë Kravitz. Picture: IMAGO/Bestimage

Kravitz and Tatum have not yet officially commented on their current relationship status.

Kravitz cast Tatum for her directorial debut

According to "People" magazine, Kravitz, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz, has not been wearing her engagement ring for some time. Tatum gave her the piece of jewelry a year ago and then asked her the question of all questions.

The couple met for the first time seven years ago. Back then, Zoë Kravitz took on a role as a voice actress for the film "The Lego Batman Movie". At the time, however, the two were still involved in other relationships.

At the beginning of 2021, there were first rumors about a possible relationship between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

Shortly afterwards, the couple also became a professional team: Kravitz cast her new boyfriend in the lead role of her directorial debut "Blink Twice".

