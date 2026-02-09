James, Ed, Henry and Goomi in "Minions & Monsters" © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Hollywood once again turned the Super Bowl into a big stage. In the most expensive advertising minutes of the year, film studios presented exclusive insights into upcoming projects - in front of an audience of millions and with maximum attention.

The Super Bowl has long been a showcase for Hollywood - and the studios once again made the most of this. During the commercial breaks of the NFL final, several film projects celebrated their big premiere in front of an audience of millions.

Spielberg's return to science fiction

Universal Pictures showed a full trailer for "Disclosure Day", the new science fiction film by Steven Spielberg, for the first time. In it, the director returns to a genre that made him world-famous: It centers on the question of how humanity would react if there was proof of extraterrestrial life.

The film is scheduled for release on June 12 and stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth, among others.

Brad Pitt makes his return to Hollywood

Netflix also provided a surprise with the first moving images of a sequel to the Oscar-winning film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Brad Pitt once again takes on the role of Cliff Booth.

Details on the start date have not been released, but one thing is clear: the sequel follows on from Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood homage from 2019.

Minions on the hunt for monsters in old Hollywood

Fans of animated films also got their money's worth. The first trailer for "Minions & Monsters" ("Minions 3") shows the yellow cult figures this time in 1920s Hollywood - on a monster hunt instead of a rogue mission.

The movie is scheduled for release on July 1.

Stars, nostalgia and big brands

Away from the film trailers, numerous companies also relied on prominent faces. Emma Stone, the Backstreet Boys, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston, among others, appeared in lavishly produced commercials.

