"My friend Barry" Young Georg and the St. Bernard dog Barry: the film focuses on a friendship that develops in the rugged mountain world of the Great St. Bernard Pass. Image: © 2026 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. "My Friend Barry" tells the heart-warming story of a St. Bernard who, as a weak puppy, is raised by a boy with a bottle - and later grows up to become a national hero. Image: © 2026 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Image: © 2026 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. The film will be shown at blue Cinema from January 14, 2026. Image: © 2026 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Barry is considered the world's most famous avalanche dog and is still a symbol of courage, loyalty and saving lives in the Alps. The feature film "My Friend Barry" tells his story. But what is historically proven - and where does the cinematic freedom begin?

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After "Heidi" and "Schellenursli", another live-action movie is being released that tells a moving story about friendship, courage and survival.

The focus is on the avalanche dog Barry, who is said to have saved the lives of 40 people in the 19th century.

The blue co-production " My Friend Barry " will be shown in blue Cinemas from January 14, 2026. Show more

Even as a child, Barry's story moved me to tears - and the current movie about the famous avalanche dog does the same. I remember standing in awe in front of the stuffed "Barry" in the Natural History Museum in Bern and studying his story. As a dog lover, the movie was therefore a must-see for me.

With "My Friend Barry", the makers have succeeded in making a family movie that touches the heart and will probably turn children into dog lovers. After the movie, some children are likely to go home with shining eyes - and want to convince their parents that a St. Bernard puppy would be the perfect addition to the family.

To this day, the image of the St. Bernard is strongly influenced by the legend that the film picks up on and condenses emotionally. Even though St. Bernards are rarely used as rescue dogs today, they are still popular family and therapy dogs. This makes the question of how much historical truth there actually is in the movie all the more exciting.

Difference between movie and reality

"My Friend Barry" is an emotional approach to the myth, but is not a complete reconstruction of the story. It is a mixture of historical authenticity and emotional family adventure.

Barry, the legendary avalanche dog, was stuffed after his death and is now on display at the Natural History Museum in Bern. KEYSTONE

The chronological location of the story corresponds to real facts. There is historical evidence that mountain dogs have been used to accompany and rescue travelers in the hospice at the top of the Great St. Bernard Pass since the 17th century. In this respect, the film remains close to reality and anchors its narrative credibly in the historical context.

However, the filmmakers also take deliberate artistic liberties. The schnapps cask, for example, is used as an iconic symbol, but is not historically proven. This idea first emerged in the 19th century through paintings and illustrations and later became an integral part of pop culture.

Heart instead of myth

Despite a certain romanticization and artistic freedom, the film sticks to historical facts. The blue co-production tells the story of the beginnings of the St. Bernard "Barry", who is said to have saved the lives of over 40 people in the 19th century. Rather than celebrating the dog's heroic deeds, the film shows his connection to people. The focus is on the close friendship between Barry and twelve-year-old Georg, who is stranded with monks on the Great St. Bernard Pass and finds shelter there.

The boy raises the helpless puppy with a bottle, as he is too weak, and saves him from certain death. The foundation stone for a deep friendship is laid and how could it be otherwise, Barry later becomes a lifesaver himself.

The film not only tells a heart-warming story, but also features promising newcomers and well-known names such as Carlos Leal, Max Hubacher and Ulrich Tukur.

Spoiler alert: Fortunately, the movie ends before the dog's death. Contrary to popular legend, Barry was not killed by a rescuer. He died of natural causes and was later taxidermied and exhibited in the Natural History Museum in Bern.

