How hospitable the people in a country are also has an impact on the experiences of travelers. IMAGO/Westend61

There are simply some vacation destinations where tourists feel more welcome than others. An analysis by Booking shows which are the most hospitable places and regions in the world.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Booking's Traveler Review Awards, Graubünden is one of the ten most hospitable regions in the world.

The evaluation is based on millions of customer reviews.

The most hospitable places include Sigiriya in Sri Lanka, Cazorla in Spain and Urubici in Brazil. Show more

Do you sometimes get the impression that hospitality has not been spoon-fed in Switzerland? Many travelers would disagree. At least not those who have vacationed in the canton of Graubünden.

This is proven by a new ranking from Booking. The most hospitable places and regions were chosen as part of the annual Traveler Review Awards. The ranking is based on 360 million verified customer reviews, according to the website.

It comes as no surprise that popular vacation destinations such as Italy, Croatia and Thailand are among them. But Switzerland has also made it onto the list - and has secured a place for itself with Graubünden.

The hospitality of a region was determined with the help of various ratings. Providers with outstanding service played an important role. "Whether it's a cab driver giving tips on where to find the best regional dishes or a vacation rental owner surprising a couple with champagne and roses to celebrate their anniversary, our partners do their utmost every day to provide travelers with incredible experiences," James Waters, Chief Business Officer at Booking.com, is quoted as saying on the website.

Where do tourists receive the warmest welcome?

If friendliness plays an important role for you when deciding on a vacation destination, then you should consider the following list when planning your next trip.

The 10 most hospitable places in the world: Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

Cazorla, Spain

Urubici, Brazil

Taupo, New Zealand

St. Augustine, USA

Orvieto, Italy

Manizales, Colombia

Quedlinburg, Germany

Ko Lanta, Thailand

Chester, Great Britain Show more

The 10 most hospitable regions in the world: Osijek-Baranja, Croatia

Kakheti, Georgia

Madeira, Portugal

Misiones, Argentina

Grisons, Switzerland

South Australia, Australia

Brittany, France

Baja California Sur, Mexico

Kien Giang, Vietnam

Drenthe, Netherlands Show more

Especially in times of demonstrations against mass tourism, such as in Mallorca, it has become all the more important for travelers to know where they are particularly welcome. Many popular vacation destinations are now struggling with the consequences of too many visitors, such as housing shortages, overcrowding and price hikes, which the locals then have to contend with.

More video from the department