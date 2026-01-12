Real junk or fake bric-a-brac? The most spectacular fakes on "Bares für Rares" In over 2000 episodes of "Bares für Rares", Horst Lichter has also seen the odd fake. Image: ZDF A supposedly valuable bronze sculpture turned out to be a fake made of cast zinc. Image: ZDF The seller's disappointment was written all over her face when the "Bares für Rares" expert revealed her Dalí drawings to be fakes. Image: ZDF I wonder what a pair of sneakers had to do with "Bares für Rares"? In fact, nothing at all, as expert Sven Deutschmanek took the supposed collector's item to pieces. Image: ZDF Real junk or fake bric-a-brac? The most spectacular fakes on "Bares für Rares" In over 2000 episodes of "Bares für Rares", Horst Lichter has also seen the odd fake. Image: ZDF A supposedly valuable bronze sculpture turned out to be a fake made of cast zinc. Image: ZDF The seller's disappointment was written all over her face when the "Bares für Rares" expert revealed her Dalí drawings to be fakes. Image: ZDF I wonder what a pair of sneakers had to do with "Bares für Rares"? In fact, nothing at all, as expert Sven Deutschmanek took the supposed collector's item to pieces. Image: ZDF

The cult ZDF show "Bares für Rares" has also triggered a hype about old finds in this country. But anyone who finds something in the attic is often holding a fake in their hands - some of which are amazingly well made.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF show "Bares für Rares", spectacular forgeries repeatedly cause a stir - not all that glitters is gold.

Sometimes a sculpture made of zinc pretends to be real bronze, sometimes prominent names turn out to be pure fantasy products.

Even supposed collector's items from pop culture make it in front of the camera - and are promptly revealed as fakes. Show more

Fake Dalís, fake bronzes and controversial certificates of authenticity: the art market has always come up with plenty of ways to make big names work for their own pockets.

No wonder that in over 2,000 episodes of "Bares für Rares", one or two forgeries have been wheeled in front of Horst Lichter's nose.

Not bronze, but zinc

The classic is probably the fake bronze sculpture. Seller Jens from Dorsten brought along a particularly splendid specimen. In his opinion, the equestrian figure would fit "in an old castle on the mantelpiece". Expert Bianca Berding had a completely different opinion of the object. The original work still stands larger than life at the foot of the stairs of the Altes Museum in Berlin, "because it was an extremely popular design that was produced incredibly often," said Berding. She even found the signature of "one of the most renowned foundries" on the scaled-down object in the show.

Apparently, the well-known sculpture was produced by the Gladenbeck & Sohn foundry in Berlin. Lichter was impressed and gasped: "Wow." He had heard the name before. "That's a great sign of quality," emphasized expert Berding. And the salesman was delighted. But this expertise was almost too good to be true, and so Bianca Berding came to the conspicuous features. A small corner at the base of the sculpture had a suspiciously silvery sheen. A sure sign: the supposed bronze is just a zinc casting. Lichter banged his fist on the table in disappointment. But there was an even bigger catch.

The renowned company Gladenbeck "only produced in bronze", said the expert and concluded: "They didn't produce this sculpture." This is also revealed by the signature, which looks more compressed in real life. Lichter opened his eyes in horror and shouted: "That's really stupid." Jens did not get a dealer card.

"Bares for Rares" exposes Dalí forgeries

The better known the artist, the greater the risk of forgeries. "Oh my!" was Horst Lichter's first reaction when he heard the artist's name. A real Dalí on "Bares für Rares"? But the euphoria quickly subsided when expert Friederike Werner noticed discrepancies in the serial numbers of the paintings and the questionable paper quality.

Seller Rebecca discovered the drawings on the "Bestiarium" in her mother-in-law's attic. The series of twelve drypoint etchings is well-known and for Friederike Werner there was no doubt: "The motifs are by the famous surrealist Salvador Dalí." But that was as far as the similarities went. The series had been drawn by Dalí in 1974 and sold from 1977 onwards. The seller's five sheets had a signature with a serial number in Roman numerals. According to this, it was portfolio number 38 in a series edition of 62. "That didn't exist," the expert unfortunately had to clarify.

She didn't stop at the paper either. "They are not real sheets," summarized expert Werner. Even the certification documents and the stamp were forged. Here, too, the wrong serial number could be found, which never existed without a valid watermark. Lichter listened to the expert's words in shock and disbelief. The disappointment was written all over saleswoman Rebecca's face. At least she now knew "what was going on", she said. Lichter was not allowed to hand over the dealer card.

Zero instead of 2000 euros

"I'm not getting any more!": What was a pair of sneakers doing on "Bares für Rares"? In fact, nothing at all, because expert Sven Deutschmanek took the supposed collector's item apart. He began: "This shoe is something very special. Firstly, because this Swoosh is upside down on this side." Secondly, the shoe came from a 2021 collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. Deutschmanek showed the embroidery: "He also has the nickname Jack Cactus."

But then it started. First the punched holes: "They're not as rough on the original as they are here." In addition, the "Cactus" embroidery on the heel between the "t" and the "u" had no connecting thread. Another indication was the YDM sticker in the box. On the original, it would have had the function of preventing moisture and mold.

Horst Lichter sighed: "Very well. It's clear to me: this is a fake." Jutta and Sascha were also disappointed that their rummage trip ended at this point: "What a shame." Out of curiosity, Lichter asked: "If they had been original, how much would this shoe have cost?" Deutschmanek gave the value: "1800, 2000 euros."

