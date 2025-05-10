Patience is sometimes required here, as the wait outside Berghain in Berlin can drag on for an hour or two. Picture: IMAGO/Votos-Roland Owsnitzki

Berghain has been the hippest techno club in Berlin for more than 20 years. If you want to get in, you often have to have stamina. And once inside, you have to follow the rules - one of the most important: no photography.

Bruno Bötschi

1500 dancing people, steel stairs, hard rubber counters, lots of dark corners and a special atmosphere.

The club itself has a few house rules : Once a guest has successfully passed through the "strictest door in the world", the lens of his or her cell phone camera is taped shut.

The Berghain myth .

The world-famous Berlin techno club is known for its house rules. Some people queue for hours only to be turned away at the door.

One rule at Berghain: no photography.

To ensure that all guests adhere to the ban, the security staff cover the camera lenses of cell phones with colorful stickers upon entry. Anyone caught taking photos in the club will be banned from the premises.

I go dancing in clubs. That's why I usually leave my cell phone at home. I made an exception once at Berghain. I was expecting a message from a friend.

When the message eventually arrived, I noticed that the colorful stickers had fallen off my phone lenses.

What does a proper Swiss person do?

And what does a proper Swiss person do in such a case? I marched to the entrance to tell the security man about my mishap.

After I explained to the man that my stickers had come loose from my cell phone in my trouser pocket, he said: "I can put new stickers on for you. But first you have to open your photo album for me."

I did as I was told - and without a guilty conscience. Then I handed my cell phone in at the checkroom and went back to dancing.

When I checked my phone hours later, having long since returned home, a blurry picture suddenly popped up. Oh, that's ... a photo from ... momoll, it's in Berghain ... but what ... where ... how could something like that happen?

Well then, as a non-nerd, it's unclear to me how and when the picture on my cell phone was taken and why the security man didn't find it when he checked my photo album.

Did my cell phone somehow take on a life of its own after the stickers came off? It does happen from time to time that smartphones use their artificial intelligence without any external effect - for example in a trouser pocket.

Secrecy used as a marketing strategy

Why is there still no concrete public image of Berghain? It seems obvious: the club's operators don't want that.

"This secrecy is used as a marketing strategy," says cultural scientist Guillaume Robin to SRF.

He continues: "In an age of hypervisibility, in which almost everyone is present on social networks, Berghain offers a space that is removed from this visibility."

The no-photo cultureand a press-no-thanks attitude protects the privacy of the guests. I think that's a good thing.

I thought long and hard about whether I should delete the picture

Back to my mysterious picture: you can't recognize anyone in it because it's blurred. It looks like a finger or my waistband is covering part of the camera lens.

I thought long and hard about whether I should delete the picture from my cell phone because I'm a proper Swiss. Well then, only people who have been to Berghain might be able to recognize where the photo was taken.

I also only showed the picture to a few selected friends - and told them the story behind it.

At some point, I decided not to delete the picture from my phone. I mean, the story behind it is pretty special.

Now I've decided not to show the photo to anyone in future. Nevertheless, I had it mounted on aluminum as a memento.

The picture now hangs in my bedroom, hidden behind a door.

