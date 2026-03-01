There is a special corridor on Royal Caribbean ships. Royal Caribbean International

On Royal Caribbean's Giga ships, there is an area that guests are not allowed to enter: the so-called "I-95" corridor. A couple of travel influencers were shown the "secret" area.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Royal Caribbean cruise ships, there is a corridor called "I-95" that is inaccessible to passengers.

The corridor runs below deck from bow to stern, allowing quick routes between work locations and providing access to special lifts away from guests. Show more

Royal Caribbean's cruise ships are floating worlds of experience: Dozens of restaurants, spectacular shows, surf simulators, water parks and luxury suites - there's almost nothing here that doesn't exist.

But hidden in the midst of the hustle and bustle is an area that normal passengers never get to see: the so-called "I-95 corridor".

What is this secret corridor all about? A pair of travel influencers visited the "secret" place - and reported on it on social media.

A place for the crew

A long corridor runs from bow to stern below deck - christened "I-95" by the crew, in reference to the famous US highway on the east coast. The corridor is off-limits to passengers: it is reserved exclusively for the crew and serves as a quick connection from one end of the ship to the other, including access to special lifts. For the employees, it is a kind of highway and retreat at the same time - here they can get from A to B quickly and directly, far away from the guests.

The employees are accommodated there in assigned single or double cabins. The facilities include a bunk bed, fridge, TV, table with chairs and a private bathroom. The "I-95" is almost like a small village inside the ship - a place to work and a place to live at the same time. Meals are also served in the crew's own canteens.

A kind of hidden parallel world in the belly of the cruise ship - far away from the sunny tourist hustle and bustle on deck.

More videos from the resort