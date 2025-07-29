The comedy franchise "The Naked Gun" is back. The silly films with Leslie Nielsen enjoy cult status. Now Hollywood star Liam Neeson is taking on the role of Frank Drebin. Will that work out well?

The cult comedy "The Naked Gun" returns to the big screen after 31 years.

Hollywood star Liam Neeson slips into the role of the plodding policeman Frank Drebin with Pamela Anderson at his side.

The key questions in this comeback are: Does this humor still work today and can Liam Neeson do comedy? Show more

Raunchy lines; people walking face-first into doors and thigh-slapping puns en masse.

In the eighties and nineties, the makers of the comedy hit "The Naked Gun" stopped at nothing to achieve their declared goal: Namely, to extract "at least three laughs per minute" from the audience.

Now the cult classic is back and the big question is: does this humor still work today?

Liam Neeson as a bumbling policeman

Because 2025 is no longer 1988. In the age of woke culture, you can't make jokes about everyone and everything.

The pitfalls are huge and if you make a faux pas, the shitstorm isn't far away. In the case of a movie, this can have devastating consequences for revenue. It is certainly one of the reasons why pure comedies have become rare in recent years.

Find out in our video review whether the new edition succeeds, whether Liam Neeson is a worthy successor to Leslie Nielsen as the plodding policeman and whether Pamela Anderson, the woman at his side, presents a more modern image of women than Priscilla Presley did back then.

"The Naked Gun" will be showing in your blue Cinema from July 30, 2025.

